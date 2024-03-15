Lacazette and O’Brien on target for Lyon in exciting 3-2 win at Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Irish defender Jake O’Brien scored a late winner for Lyon in a topsy-turvy 3-2 win at…

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Irish defender Jake O’Brien scored a late winner for Lyon in a topsy-turvy 3-2 win at Toulouse in the French league on Friday.

The victory opened a five-point gap between Lyon in 10th and Toulouse in 11th and extended Lyon’s recent fine run.

It has won nine of its last 12 games under Pierre Sage, the coach who took over in November when the seven-time champion was on the bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

The latest triumph was always in doubt in a thrilling end-to-end encounter in Toulouse.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, back after injury, put the visitors 1-0 ahead after 32 minutes with his 10th goal in 10 league games.

However, Toulouse bounced back at the start of the second half with a quick double from Thijs Dallinga and Vincent Sierro.

Lyon equalized through Rayan Cherki and then nine minutes from time his corner was headed home to O’Brien for Lyon to take all three points.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.