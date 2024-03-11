Joe Torre elected vice chairman of baseball’s Hall of Fame

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Torre was elected vice chairman of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Monday. The…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Torre was elected vice chairman of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Monday.

The 83-year-old was elected to the Hall in 2014 and joined the board in 2023. The decision by the board, chaired by Jane Forbes Clark, filled a position that had been held by Joe Morgan for 20 years until his death in 2020.

Torre was the 1971 NL MVP and hit .297 with 252 homers and 2,342 hits in 18 seasons for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves (1960-68), St. Louis (1969-74) and New York Mets (1975-77).

He was 2,326-1,997 as manager of the Mets (1977-81), Atlanta (1982-84), Cardinals (1990-95), New York Yankees (1996-2007) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2008), winning four World Series titles and six AL pennants with the Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.