Ex-Phillies manager Manuel throws opening-day pitch in 1st visit to Citizens Bank Park since stroke

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel threw the first pitch on opening day in his first visit to Citizens Bank Park since he suffered a stroke in September.

Manuel was greeted by a rousing standing ovation Friday as he walked out of the dugout ahead of the Phillies opener against Atlanta in his familiar No. 41 jersey. Former Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa caught the short toss from Manuel.

The 80-year-old Manuel managed the Phillies for 8 1/2 seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008. He visited the team in spring training and continues to make progress in his recovery.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city’s first major professional sports championship since 1983.

Philadelphia won another NL pennant in 2009 before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Manuel was 1,000-826 as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2014.

