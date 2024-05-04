Sports on TV for Sunday, May 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, May 5 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 5

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 2, Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. vs. Lehigh, Championship, West Point, N.Y.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Princeton, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship, Albany, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Espoo, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Espoo, Finland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Albany, Semifinal, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Toronto at Buffalo, Semifinal, Game 2

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — MLR: Chicago Hounds at New England Free Jacks

SAILING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Bermuda

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:10 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester City

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Relays: Day 2 – Finals, Nassau, Bahamas

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.