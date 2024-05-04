Sports on TV for Sunday, May 5

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, May 5
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:55 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — US Monastir vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal
BOWLING
Noon
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 2, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. vs. Lehigh, Championship, West Point, N.Y.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Princeton, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship, Albany, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Espoo, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Espoo, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Albany, Semifinal, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Toronto at Buffalo, Semifinal, Game 2
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — MLR: Chicago Hounds at New England Free Jacks
SAILING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Bermuda
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:10 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester City
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Relays: Day 2 – Finals, Nassau, Bahamas
UFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at D.C.
