Esther Gonzalez scores as Gotham FC beats the Thorns 1-0 in NWSL action

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Esther Gonzalez scored in the 72nd minute and Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Esther Gonzalez scored in the 72nd minute and Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in National Women’s Soccer League action on Sunday.

Gonzalez, who was on the Spain team that won the Women’s World Cup last summer, took a cross from Yazmeen Ryan and smoothly tucked it into the corner of the net for the league’s defending champions.

It was the 3,000th regular-season goal in the history of the NWSL, which is in its 12th season.

Sophia Smith appeared to score from distance for Portland in the 60th minute, but the goal was overturned as offside after video review. Smith also nearly scored in the 38th minute, but her shot missed just left.

It was Portland’s first loss in a home opener.

Gotham forward Midge Purce went down holding her left knee in first-half stoppage time and was subbed out.

It was Gotham’s first regular-season game. The team lost 1-0 in the Challenge Cup game against the San Diego Wave on March 15, ahead of opening day.

Portland dropped a second straight game after a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Current in its opener.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.