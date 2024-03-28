All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|63
|38
|17
|5
|3
|84
|211
|185
|Norfolk
|64
|37
|21
|6
|0
|80
|225
|192
|Trois-Rivieres
|63
|28
|27
|5
|3
|64
|185
|214
|Worcester
|64
|28
|28
|5
|3
|64
|182
|206
|Newfoundland
|64
|27
|27
|8
|2
|64
|209
|228
|Maine
|62
|28
|27
|7
|0
|63
|212
|213
|Reading
|64
|26
|31
|5
|2
|59
|180
|224
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|63
|41
|18
|3
|1
|86
|202
|183
|Jacksonville
|63
|38
|19
|5
|1
|82
|210
|160
|Florida
|64
|34
|21
|7
|2
|77
|198
|170
|South Carolina
|65
|36
|24
|4
|1
|77
|228
|196
|Orlando
|64
|34
|22
|6
|2
|76
|198
|186
|Savannah
|63
|25
|32
|5
|1
|56
|189
|218
|Atlanta
|64
|20
|40
|3
|1
|44
|166
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|64
|41
|14
|4
|5
|91
|262
|196
|Indy
|65
|35
|24
|5
|1
|76
|207
|198
|Wheeling
|65
|35
|27
|2
|1
|73
|208
|188
|Kalamazoo
|62
|33
|26
|3
|0
|69
|183
|176
|Fort Wayne
|64
|32
|27
|2
|3
|69
|202
|202
|Cincinnati
|64
|28
|30
|6
|0
|62
|222
|237
|Iowa
|64
|26
|30
|6
|2
|60
|168
|214
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|63
|46
|11
|4
|2
|98
|268
|180
|Idaho
|65
|43
|18
|2
|2
|90
|276
|220
|Tulsa
|63
|28
|28
|6
|1
|63
|202
|204
|Utah
|65
|29
|33
|3
|0
|61
|207
|237
|Allen
|63
|27
|33
|2
|1
|57
|207
|251
|Rapid City
|64
|26
|35
|3
|0
|55
|203
|249
|Wichita
|63
|23
|32
|7
|1
|54
|196
|246
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 1
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2
Kansas City 3, Iowa 2
Rapid City 5, Allen 2
Idaho 6, Utah 2
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
