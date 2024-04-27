Arne Slot a step closer to Liverpool job as compensation deal reached with Feyenoord

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot took a big step closer to becoming Liverpool’s manager after the Premier League club…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot took a big step closer to becoming Liverpool’s manager after the Premier League club reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation.

British and Dutch media reported that the clubs reached a verbal agreement on the compensation package, clearing the way for the 45-year-old Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp after this season.

While British media pegged the compensation around 11 million euros, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said the figure could surpass 13 million euros. Slot has two years left on his contract with the Rotterdam club.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool after a spell of more than eight years in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Neither club has commented. With the compensation package agreed, Liverpool can now negotiate contract terms with Slot.

On Friday, Klopp described the Anfield post as the “best job in the world.” He said he liked Slot’s style of soccer but has not been involved in the search process.

“If he’s the solution I’m more than happy,” Klopp said. “It’s not up to me to judge these things, but it all sounds really good to me.”

At Feyenoord, Slot delivered the Dutch league title last season and the Dutch Cup this year.

