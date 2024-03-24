All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|62
|38
|16
|5
|3
|84
|209
|179
|Norfolk
|63
|36
|21
|6
|0
|78
|219
|190
|Newfoundland
|62
|27
|25
|8
|2
|64
|204
|218
|Trois-Rivieres
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|180
|210
|Maine
|61
|27
|27
|7
|0
|61
|207
|210
|Worcester
|62
|26
|28
|5
|3
|60
|171
|201
|Reading
|62
|26
|29
|5
|2
|59
|176
|215
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|63
|41
|18
|3
|1
|86
|202
|183
|Jacksonville
|63
|38
|19
|5
|1
|82
|210
|160
|Florida
|63
|34
|20
|7
|2
|77
|196
|166
|South Carolina
|64
|35
|24
|4
|1
|75
|225
|194
|Orlando
|63
|33
|22
|6
|2
|74
|194
|184
|Savannah
|63
|25
|32
|5
|1
|56
|189
|218
|Atlanta
|64
|20
|40
|3
|1
|44
|166
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|40
|14
|4
|5
|89
|259
|194
|Indy
|63
|34
|23
|5
|1
|74
|202
|193
|Wheeling
|64
|35
|26
|2
|1
|73
|206
|185
|Kalamazoo
|61
|33
|25
|3
|0
|69
|181
|173
|Fort Wayne
|64
|32
|27
|2
|3
|69
|202
|202
|Cincinnati
|63
|27
|30
|6
|0
|60
|219
|235
|Iowa
|62
|25
|29
|6
|2
|58
|164
|210
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|62
|45
|11
|4
|2
|96
|265
|178
|Idaho
|64
|42
|18
|2
|2
|88
|270
|218
|Tulsa
|63
|28
|28
|6
|1
|63
|202
|204
|Utah
|63
|29
|31
|3
|0
|61
|204
|227
|Allen
|62
|27
|32
|2
|1
|57
|205
|246
|Wichita
|62
|23
|31
|7
|1
|54
|195
|244
|Rapid City
|62
|24
|35
|3
|0
|51
|194
|246
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4
Worcester 7, Reading 3
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Florida 4, Savannah 0
Indy 5, Cincinnati 2
Trois-Rivieres 3, Atlanta 1
Iowa 2, Wichita 1
Allen 6, Kansas City 4
Utah 5, Rapid City 3
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Maine 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, South Carolina 1
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3
Norfolk 4, Adirondack 1
Orlando 2, Atlanta 1
Reading 2, Worcester 1
Savannah 6, Florida 3
Toledo 5, Indy 2
Iowa 3, Wichita 2
Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 1
Rapid City 4, Utah 3
Idaho 10, Tulsa 1
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
