All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 62 38 16 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 62 38 16 5 3 84 209 179 Norfolk 63 36 21 6 0 78 219 190 Newfoundland 62 27 25 8 2 64 204 218 Trois-Rivieres 61 27 26 5 3 62 180 210 Maine 61 27 27 7 0 61 207 210 Worcester 62 26 28 5 3 60 171 201 Reading 62 26 29 5 2 59 176 215

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 63 41 18 3 1 86 202 183 Jacksonville 63 38 19 5 1 82 210 160 Florida 63 34 20 7 2 77 196 166 South Carolina 64 35 24 4 1 75 225 194 Orlando 63 33 22 6 2 74 194 184 Savannah 63 25 32 5 1 56 189 218 Atlanta 64 20 40 3 1 44 166 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 63 40 14 4 5 89 259 194 Indy 63 34 23 5 1 74 202 193 Wheeling 64 35 26 2 1 73 206 185 Kalamazoo 61 33 25 3 0 69 181 173 Fort Wayne 64 32 27 2 3 69 202 202 Cincinnati 63 27 30 6 0 60 219 235 Iowa 62 25 29 6 2 58 164 210

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 62 45 11 4 2 96 265 178 Idaho 64 42 18 2 2 88 270 218 Tulsa 63 28 28 6 1 63 202 204 Utah 63 29 31 3 0 61 204 227 Allen 62 27 32 2 1 57 205 246 Wichita 62 23 31 7 1 54 195 244 Rapid City 62 24 35 3 0 51 194 246

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Worcester 7, Reading 3

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Florida 4, Savannah 0

Indy 5, Cincinnati 2

Trois-Rivieres 3, Atlanta 1

Iowa 2, Wichita 1

Allen 6, Kansas City 4

Utah 5, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 1

Orlando 2, Atlanta 1

Reading 2, Worcester 1

Savannah 6, Florida 3

Toledo 5, Indy 2

Iowa 3, Wichita 2

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Idaho 10, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

