ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 12:55 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 56 34 14 5 3 76 187 159
Norfolk 57 33 19 5 0 71 196 169
Newfoundland 57 25 23 7 2 59 183 201
Worcester 55 25 24 4 2 56 157 179
Reading 55 23 25 5 2 53 161 191
Maine 55 23 26 6 0 52 182 190
Trois-Rivieres 54 22 26 3 3 50 156 197

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 58 40 16 2 0 82 191 167
Jacksonville 58 34 18 5 1 74 193 147
South Carolina 56 33 20 2 1 69 199 161
Florida 56 30 17 7 2 69 173 145
Orlando 58 29 21 6 2 66 177 171
Savannah 56 22 29 4 1 49 167 191
Atlanta 58 18 36 3 1 40 152 218

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 54 33 12 4 5 75 224 173
Indy 56 30 20 5 1 66 178 173
Wheeling 57 31 24 1 1 64 189 166
Fort Wayne 57 29 23 2 3 63 182 180
Kalamazoo 53 28 22 3 0 59 154 148
Cincinnati 57 25 27 5 0 55 203 215
Iowa 56 22 27 5 2 51 153 197

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 55 41 10 3 1 86 231 152
Idaho 55 37 15 2 1 77 239 188
Tulsa 56 25 25 5 1 56 181 180
Allen 54 25 26 2 1 53 184 211
Utah 56 25 29 2 0 52 176 200
Wichita 57 21 28 7 1 50 179 228
Rapid City 56 21 33 2 0 44 170 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 1

Friday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 4

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 1, Wheeling 0

Wichita 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

