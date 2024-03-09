All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 56 34 14 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 56 34 14 5 3 76 187 159 Norfolk 57 33 19 5 0 71 196 169 Newfoundland 57 25 23 7 2 59 183 201 Worcester 55 25 24 4 2 56 157 179 Reading 55 23 25 5 2 53 161 191 Maine 55 23 26 6 0 52 182 190 Trois-Rivieres 54 22 26 3 3 50 156 197

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 58 40 16 2 0 82 191 167 Jacksonville 58 34 18 5 1 74 193 147 South Carolina 56 33 20 2 1 69 199 161 Florida 56 30 17 7 2 69 173 145 Orlando 58 29 21 6 2 66 177 171 Savannah 56 22 29 4 1 49 167 191 Atlanta 58 18 36 3 1 40 152 218

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 33 12 4 5 75 224 173 Indy 56 30 20 5 1 66 178 173 Wheeling 57 31 24 1 1 64 189 166 Fort Wayne 57 29 23 2 3 63 182 180 Kalamazoo 53 28 22 3 0 59 154 148 Cincinnati 57 25 27 5 0 55 203 215 Iowa 56 22 27 5 2 51 153 197

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 55 41 10 3 1 86 231 152 Idaho 55 37 15 2 1 77 239 188 Tulsa 56 25 25 5 1 56 181 180 Allen 54 25 26 2 1 53 184 211 Utah 56 25 29 2 0 52 176 200 Wichita 57 21 28 7 1 50 179 228 Rapid City 56 21 33 2 0 44 170 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 1

Friday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 4

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 1, Wheeling 0

Wichita 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

