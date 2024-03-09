All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|56
|34
|14
|5
|3
|76
|187
|159
|Norfolk
|57
|33
|19
|5
|0
|71
|196
|169
|Newfoundland
|57
|25
|23
|7
|2
|59
|183
|201
|Worcester
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|157
|179
|Reading
|55
|23
|25
|5
|2
|53
|161
|191
|Maine
|55
|23
|26
|6
|0
|52
|182
|190
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|22
|26
|3
|3
|50
|156
|197
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|58
|40
|16
|2
|0
|82
|191
|167
|Jacksonville
|58
|34
|18
|5
|1
|74
|193
|147
|South Carolina
|56
|33
|20
|2
|1
|69
|199
|161
|Florida
|56
|30
|17
|7
|2
|69
|173
|145
|Orlando
|58
|29
|21
|6
|2
|66
|177
|171
|Savannah
|56
|22
|29
|4
|1
|49
|167
|191
|Atlanta
|58
|18
|36
|3
|1
|40
|152
|218
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|54
|33
|12
|4
|5
|75
|224
|173
|Indy
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|178
|173
|Wheeling
|57
|31
|24
|1
|1
|64
|189
|166
|Fort Wayne
|57
|29
|23
|2
|3
|63
|182
|180
|Kalamazoo
|53
|28
|22
|3
|0
|59
|154
|148
|Cincinnati
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|203
|215
|Iowa
|56
|22
|27
|5
|2
|51
|153
|197
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|55
|41
|10
|3
|1
|86
|231
|152
|Idaho
|55
|37
|15
|2
|1
|77
|239
|188
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|25
|5
|1
|56
|181
|180
|Allen
|54
|25
|26
|2
|1
|53
|184
|211
|Utah
|56
|25
|29
|2
|0
|52
|176
|200
|Wichita
|57
|21
|28
|7
|1
|50
|179
|228
|Rapid City
|56
|21
|33
|2
|0
|44
|170
|220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 2, Savannah 1
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 1
Friday’s Games
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 5, Norfolk 4
Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Maine 7, Adirondack 0
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3
Florida 4, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 1, Wheeling 0
Wichita 4, Iowa 3
Kansas City 3, Allen 1
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Idaho at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
