Draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Europa League and Europa Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Europa League

Quarterfinals

First leg

April 11

AC Milan (Italy) vs Roma (Italy)

Liverpool (England) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. West Ham (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Marseille (France)

Second leg

April 18

Roma (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England)

West Ham (England) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Marseille (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Semifinals

First leg

May 2

Benfica (Portugal) or Marseille (France) vs. Liverpool (England) or Atalanta (Italy)

AC Milan (Italy) or Roma (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or West Ham (England)

Second leg

May 9

Liverpool (England) or Atalanta (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Marseille (France)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or West Ham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy) or Roma (Italy)

Europa Conference League

Quarterfinals

First leg

April 11

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. PAOK (Greece)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Aston Villa (England) vs. Lille (France)

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

Second leg

April 18

PAOK (Greece) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Fenerbahce (Turkey) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Semifinals

First leg

May 2

Aston Villa (England) or Lille (France) vs. Olympiakos (Greece) or Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium) or PAOK (Greece)

Second leg

May 9

Olympiakos (Greece) or Fenerbahce (Turkey) vs. Aston Villa (England) or Lille (France)

Club Brugge (Belgium) or PAOK (Greece) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Fiorentina (Italy)

