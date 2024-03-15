Draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Europa League and Europa Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Europa League
Quarterfinals
First leg
April 11
AC Milan (Italy) vs Roma (Italy)
Liverpool (England) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. West Ham (England)
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Marseille (France)
Second leg
April 18
Roma (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England)
West Ham (England) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Marseille (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
Semifinals
First leg
May 2
Benfica (Portugal) or Marseille (France) vs. Liverpool (England) or Atalanta (Italy)
AC Milan (Italy) or Roma (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or West Ham (England)
Second leg
May 9
Liverpool (England) or Atalanta (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Marseille (France)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or West Ham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy) or Roma (Italy)
Europa Conference League
Quarterfinals
First leg
April 11
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. PAOK (Greece)
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Fenerbahce (Turkey)
Aston Villa (England) vs. Lille (France)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)
Second leg
April 18
PAOK (Greece) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)
Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England)
Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
Semifinals
First leg
May 2
Aston Villa (England) or Lille (France) vs. Olympiakos (Greece) or Fenerbahce (Turkey)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium) or PAOK (Greece)
Second leg
May 9
Olympiakos (Greece) or Fenerbahce (Turkey) vs. Aston Villa (England) or Lille (France)
Club Brugge (Belgium) or PAOK (Greece) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Fiorentina (Italy)
