Dodgers face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson (0-0); Dodgers: Robert Anthony Miller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -237, Cardinals +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles had a 100-62 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The Dodgers scored 5.6 runs per game while giving up 4.3 in the 2023 season.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 36-45 record in road games last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 209 home runs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

