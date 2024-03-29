Diamondbacks play the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (0-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill…

Colorado Rockies (0-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -230, Rockies +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona went 84-78 overall and 43-38 in home games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

Colorado had a 59-103 record overall and a 22-59 record on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .405.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

