Coverage of Olympic champion Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles wins AP story of the year honors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writers Eddie Pells and Pat Graham won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Editors for their coverage of Olympic champion Torie Bowie’s mental health struggles.

The AP contest – voted recently on by a panel of APSE judges– recognized works from 2023. Other sports writers honored were:

Howard Fendrich captured the Deadline Writing award with his story, “ Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka.”

Steve Douglas won Feature Writing for his work on “NFL-style lawsuit and brain-injury concerns hang over Rugby World Cup.”

Ronald Blum won the Grimsley Award for body of work, including stories:

— Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

— GMs Mike Hazen and Chris Young face off in World Series 25 years after meeting at Princeton

— How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it’s a mad scramble

— What is a strike in baseball? Robots, rule book and umpires view it differently

— Obituary on former AP Sports Editor Terry Taylor.

Michael Marot captured Package of the Year with coverage of the passing of Bob Knight. Marot anchored preparation that led to a comprehensive look at the former Indiana coach’s career with detailed narratives, impactful visuals and informative graphics.

The goal of this category is to award AP’s most ambitious journalism that tells great stories and makes strong use of digital presentation and social media.

In the photo competition, Mark J. Terrill won Best Portfolio for his collection of work including NBA Game action and features, NHL Stanley Cup playoff action, MLB game action, professional golf and also a picture story of 12 images from the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Other photography awards went to:

Abbie Parr won Feature Photo honors after capturing members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrating winning the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Florida Panthers.

Ashley Landis won Action Photo for her image she captured of United States defender Jalen Neal kicking Serbia forward Nikola Stulic in the neck as the ball lands on his head during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Los Angeles.

