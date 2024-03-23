Canada and Costa Rica complete Copa América field by winning qualifiers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Costa Rica rallied past Honduras 3-1 on Saturday to…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Costa Rica rallied past Honduras 3-1 on Saturday to complete the 16-nation field for the Copa América.

Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute and Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for Canada in the doubleheader opener of CONCACAF qualifiers.

Larin’s goal on a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area from Iké Ugbo’s pass was his 29th in 66 international appearances.

Sheffelburg added his second international goal on a left-footed shot off a pass from Jonathan David.

Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Florida.

Costa Rica starts on June 24 against Brazil at Inglewood, California, plays Colombia four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and closes the first round against Paraguay on July 2 at Austin, Texas.

They join the United States, Mexico, Panama and Jamaica at South America’s championship as invited guests from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Orlando Galo, Warren Madrigal, Jefferson Brenes scored their first goals for Costa Rica.

Honduras went ahead in the 10th minute when Edwin Rodríguez crossed into the penalty area and Jerry Bengtson, with his back to the goal, made a backheel flick to Michaell Chirinos. He volleyed past Keylor Navas from 22 yards for his first goal in 21 international appearances.

Costa Rica tied the score 1:19 later later when Manfred Ugalde’s header from Brenes’ corner kick was parried by Jonathan Rougier to Galo, who kicked in rebound.

Madrigal put the Ticos ahead in the 56th minute with a 16-yard shot. Brenes scored in the 62nd on a 30-yard shot that deflected in off defender Raul Santos.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.