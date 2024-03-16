Burnley claims first win of 2024 by beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 in Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley registered its first win in 11 Premier League games by beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 at…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley registered its first win in 11 Premier League games by beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets took the lead through a 10th-minute penalty from Jacob Bruun Larsen, given after a foul on Vitinho by Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back received a straight red card for the offense because he was the last man and denied an goalscoring opportunity.

David Datro Fofana, guilty of a remarkable miss from close range late in the first half, then doubled Burnley’s advantage with a deftly taken finish in the 62nd.

Kristoffer Ajer pulled a goal back for Brentford in the 83rd but Burnley was able to see out its first victory of 2024 and only its fourth in the league this season.

Burnley moved eight points from safety while Brentford is only four points above the relegation zone after its own sequence without victory extended to a sixth match.

