BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Francisco Cerundolo (22), Argentina, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-2, 3-1, ret.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (3), Italy, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (31), Canada, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11), Greece, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Nicolas Jarry (24), Chile, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Ben Shelton (16), United States, def. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor (27), Netherlands, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik (20), Kazakhstan, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Jiri Lehecka (32), Czech Republic, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-1.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe (18), United States, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff (25), Germany, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Marketa Vondrousova (7), Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (22), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (15), Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova (17), Russia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 7-5.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Donna Vekic (25), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk (31), Ukraine, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini (13), Italy, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova (28), Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.

Anna Kalinskaya (21), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Linda Noskova (26), Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Kayla Day, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Andreas Mies, Germany, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 2-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, and Sebastian Korda, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

