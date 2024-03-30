All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 2 0 1.000 — Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 2 0 1.000 — Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½ Boston 1 1 .500 1 Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 1 Toronto 1 1 .500 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 ½ Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ Kansas City 0 1 .000 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 1 0 1.000 — Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 Houston 0 2 .000 1½ Oakland 0 2 .000 1½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — New York 0 1 .000 1 Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 2 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 2 0 1.000 — Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 ½ Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ St. Louis 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 2 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 3 1 .750 — San Diego 2 2 .500 1 San Francisco 1 1 .500 1 Colorado 0 2 .000 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Oakland 0

Boston 6, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1

Seattle 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Texas (Bradford 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 1

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Arizona 16, Colorado 1

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Hall 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Miami (Weathers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Texas (Bradford 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

