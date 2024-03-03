3 reds, 10 yellows: Lazio loses to AC Milan in bad-tempered home game

ROME (AP) — Three Lazio players were sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 in a fiery Serie…

ROME (AP) — Three Lazio players were sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 in a fiery Serie A home game on Friday.

Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marušić and Matteo Guendouzi all saw red cards.

Another four Lazio players were booked plus coach Maurizio Sarri for arguing with the officials. Five AC Milan players were issued yellow cards on a bad-tempered evening.

Pellegrini was sent off after 57 minutes when the score was 0-0, prompting a mini brawl.

Noah Okafor scored with two minutes remaining and a red mist descended on the Lazio players.

Marušić and Guendouzi were sent off in the dying minutes, and at the final whistle players from both sides squared up to each other.

Lazio was angered in the first half for not being awarded a penalty. Milan had a goal disallowed for offside with a quarter of an hour remaining.

The result took third-placed Milan to within a point of Juventus. Juventus plays Napoli on Sunday.

Lazio remained in ninth place.

