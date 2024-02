Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Kelly 47, Ridgevue 42 Emmett 58, Vallivue 12 Grangeville 73, Orofino 22 Lakeside 50, Wallace 23,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 47, Ridgevue 42

Emmett 58, Vallivue 12

Grangeville 73, Orofino 22

Lakeside 50, Wallace 23, OT

Salmon River 41, Cascade 17

Timberlake 44, N. Idaho Christian 22

District Tournaments=

Class 1A D1 District 2=

Genesee 42, Troy 37

Kamiah 50, Potlatch 21

Class 1A D1 District 3=

Liberty Charter 51, Idaho City 17

Notus 48, Greenleaf 28

Rimrock 44, Victory Charter 28

Wilder 20, Vision Charter 17

Class 1A D2 District 5=

Leadore 42, Rockland 39

Mackay 49, N. Gem 18

Class 1A D2 District 6=

Sho-Ban 36, Watersprings 30

Class 3A District 4=

Filer 45, Kimberly 41

Gooding 41, Buhl 32

Class 4A District 4=

Mountain Home 49, Burley 14

Twin Falls 61, Wood River 26

