Vinícius leads Real Madrid’s 4-0 rout of Girona. Bellingham nets 2 before hurting foot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior delivered a stellar all-round performance and Jude Bellingham scored twice before leaving with a…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior delivered a stellar all-round performance and Jude Bellingham scored twice before leaving with a hurt foot as Real Madrid crushed title rival Girona 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Leader Madrid opened up a five-point lead over second-place Girona, whose only two losses in an otherwise sensational season have both come against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Madrid’s perfect night had one blemish. Bellingham asked to be substituted early in the second half just moments after making it 3-0. It will have to be seen if the England midfielder will be ready for Tuesday’s game at Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

While Bellingham took his league-leading tally to 15 goals and reached 20 goals overall since joining Madrid last summer, it was Vinícius who powered Madrid to the statement victory by playing a part in all of the hosts’ goals.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring just six minutes after kickoff. He then assisted on goals for Bellingham and Rodrygo, and had a strike that was blocked by Girona’s goalkeeper into the path of Bellingham for an easy goal.

Girona’s only other league defeat came in September when it lost 3-0 to Madrid. Since that defeat, Girona had gone 15 rounds without a loss, a stretch that included the team leading the standings.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.