Utilityman Mauricio Dubón goes to salary arbitration with Houston Astros

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Houston Astros utilityman Mauricio Dubón went to a salary arbitration hearing Monday.

Dubón asked for a raise from $1.4 million to $3.5 million and the Astros argued for $3 million in a case heard by John Woods, Jeanne Charles, and Janice Johnston.

A decision is expected Tuesday in his case along with those of Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays and right-hander Jacob Webb and Los Angeles outfielder Taylor Ward, which were argued last week.

The 29-year-old Dubón hit .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in his first full season with Houston, which acquired him from San Francisco in May 2022.

Teams won the first two decisions of the year, beating Miami outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($2.625 million instead of $2.9 million) and Los Angeles Angels left-hander José Suarez ($925,000 instead of $1.35 million).

Twelve more players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16.

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the most high-profile case, asking for $19.9 million as the Blue Jays offered $18.05 million. If the case doesn’t settle, it would be the highest salary awarded in arbitration win or lose, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received after he lost his hearing last year.

