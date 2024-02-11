Super Bowl Play-by-Play

Las Vegas (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers:…

FIRST QUARTER

KC wins the coin toss and elects to defer. SF elects to recieve, and KC elects to defend the goal.

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 25 (15:00) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 31 for 6 yards (G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 4 at SF 31 (14:24) B.Purdy pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 49 for 18 yards (N.Bolton).

1st & 10 at SF 49 (13:41) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to KC 40 for 11 yards (L.Chenal).

1st & 10 at KC 40 (13:02) (Shotgun) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 29 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).

1st & 10 at KC 29 (12:24) C.McCaffrey right guard to KC 27 for 2 yards (L.Chenal; M.Pennel). FUMBLES (L.Chenal), RECOVERED by KC-G.Karlaftis at KC 27.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 27 (12:15) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 24 for -3 yards (N.Bosa, J.Hargrave).

2nd & 13 at KC 24 (11:39) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 25 for 1 yard (C.Young).

3rd & 12 at KC 25 (11:04) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to KC 33 for 8 yards (F.Warner, D.Greenlaw).

4th & 4 at KC 33 (10:24) T.Townsend punts 43 yards to SF 24, Center-J.Winchester, fair catch by R.McCloud.

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 24 (10:16) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 42 for 18 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at SF 42 (9:41) D.Samuel right end to SF 40 for -2 yards (N.Bolton, G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 12 at SF 40 (8:58) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 40 – No Play.

2nd & 17 at SF 35 (8:41) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to G.Kittle to KC 47 for 18 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on SF-T.Williams, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at SF 35 – No Play.

2nd & 27 at SF 25 (8:09) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 33 for 8 yards (J.Reid, G.Karlaftis).

3rd & 19 at SF 33 (7:27) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 45 for 12 yards (C.Conner; T.Wharton).

4th & 12 at SF 40 (6:40) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to KC 6, Center-T.Pepper. R.James to KC 11 for 5 yards (C.Conley).

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 11 (6:28) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 21 for 10 yards (L.Ryan; J.Brown).

1st & 10 at KC 21 (5:55) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 17 for -4 yards (C.Young).

2nd & 14 at KC 17 (5:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to R.Rice to KC 17 for no gain (F.Warner).

3rd & 14 at KC 17 (4:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to KC 21 for 4 yards (R.Gregory).

4th & 10 at KC 21 (4:01) T.Townsend punts 62 yards to SF 17, Center-J.Winchester. R.McCloud to SF 17 for no gain (J.Williams).

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 17 (3:53) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 24 for 7 yards (J.Reid; C.Conner). PENALTY on KC-M.Herring, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at SF 17 – No Play.

1st & 5 at SF 22 (3:36) (Shotgun) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 25 for 3 yards (N.Bolton, M.Danna).

2nd & 2 at SF 25 (2:56) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 29 for 4 yards (L.Chenal; M.Edwards).

1st & 10 at SF 29 (2:21) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 30 for 1 yard (G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 9 at SF 30 1:57) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel.

3rd & 9 at SF 30 (1:51) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass deep left to C.Conley ran ob at SF 48 for 18 yards (Ja.Watson).

1st & 10 at SF 48 (1:14) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass deep right to R.McCloud to KC 33 for 19 yards (L.Sneed).

1st & 10 at KC 33 (:32) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep middle to B.Aiyuk.

2nd & 10 at KC 33 (:26) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 37 for -4 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah).

END QUARTER

San Francisco 0, Kansas City 0

