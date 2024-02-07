Super Bowl History

Feb. 12, 2023 Super Bowl LVII At Glendale, Ariz.—67,827 Kansas City 7 7 7 17—38 Philadelphia 7 17 3 8—35…

Feb. 12, 2023 Super Bowl LVII At Glendale, Ariz.—67,827 Kansas City 7 7 7 17—38 Philadelphia 7 17 3 8—35

Playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

With the score tied at 35-35, the Eagles tried to let the Chiefs score a touchdown with under two minutes left so they could get the ball back after a defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry on third-and-8 gave Kansas City a first down. But Jerick McKinnon slid at the 2, forcing the Eagles to use their last timeout.

After Mahomes took a knee twice, Butker nailed his kick, sending thousands of red-clad Chiefs fans into a frenzy.

Feb. 13, 2022 Super Bowl LVI At Inglewood, Calif.—70,048 L.A. Rams 7 6 3 7—23 Cincinnati 3 7 10 0—20

Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining, and LA<s offense indeed had awakened just in time for a 23-20 victory.

The most intriguing matchup, Offensive Rookie of the Year receiver Ja<Marr Chase against All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, got real juicy late in the opening quarter. Chase brilliantly tracked Burrow<s throw and made a one-handed grab over Ramsey for a 46-yard gain to the LA 11. The drive went no further and McPherson made a 29-yarder.

Ten points because of two plays in a span of 22 seconds at the outset of the third quarter put Cincinnati ahead for the first time.

Tee Higgins< 75-yard score made it 17-13 and was followed one play later by Chidobe Awuzie<s pick. Evan McPherson tied Adam Vinatieri<s postseason record with his 14th field goal, a 38-yarder. The rookie didn<t miss in the postseason.

Kupp, who was named MVP, had four receptions for 39 yards, and a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Rams 30 on the championship drive.

Feb. 7 2021 Super Bowl LV At Tampa, Fla.—24,835 Kansas City 3 3 3 0—9 Tampa Bay 7 14 10 0—31

Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles devised a masterful plan to frustrate Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs, the complete opposite of Kansas City<s 27-24 win in Tampa in Week 12, when the Chiefs jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 269 yards receiving and three TDs in that one. He was held to 73 yards on seven catches Sunday.

After the Chiefs took a 3-0 early lead, it was all Brady and the Bucs.

Brady accomplished a career-first with an 8-yard TD pass to Gronkowski for a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady<s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with his buddy, caught his 13th and 14th postseason TDs from Brady. They had been tied at 12 with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Feb. 2, 2020 Super Bowl LIV

At Miami Gardens, Fla._62,417

San Francisco 3 7 10 0—20 Kansas City 7 3 0 21—31

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third straight postseason game.

The Chiefs were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams’ 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

___

Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3, 2019

At Atlanta_70,081

New England 0 3 0 10—13 L.A. Rams 0 0 3 0— 3

Patriots won the Super Bowl, matching the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.

It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game.

Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown.

Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards; he was the day’s only consistent offensive threat and was named the game’s MVP.

Brady engineered the game’s lone touchdown drive — a five-play, 69-yard march punctuated by an over-the-shoulder, 29-yard throw into the hands of tight end Rob Gronkowski. On the next play, Sony Michel scored on a 2-yard plunge with 7 minutes to play for a 10-3 lead.

But the real stars of this game were the New England defenders, who smothered Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding him to 229 yards that felt like less.

___

Super Bowl LII Feb. 4, 2018

At Minneapolis_67,612

Philadelphia 9 13 7 12—41 New England 3 9 14 7—33

The Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in a thrilling game that rewrote the offensive record book.

Nick Foles guided the drive of a lifetime, Zach Ertz made a bobbling touchdown catch that had to survive replay review, and an exhausted defense came up with not one but two stands in the final moments for the victory.

In a shootout between backup QB Foles and five-time champ Brady of the favored Patriots, Foles led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Ertz with 2:21 to go.

Then Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot’s 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.

Brady got his team to midfield, but his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia, which went from 7-9 last season.

The combined 1,151 yards were the most in any modern NFL game, and Brady’s 505 were the most in any playoff contest. The 40-year-old master finished 28 of 48 and picked apart the Eagles until the final two series.

___

Super Bowl LI Feb. 5, 2017

At Houston_70,807

New England 0 3 6 19 6—34 Atlanta 0 21 7 0 0—28

Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports, let alone Super Bowl history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots’ fifth NFL championship in the game’s first overtime finish.

The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White’s 2-yard touchdown run in overtime beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Brady, the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings, guided the Patriots (17-2) through a tiring Atlanta defense for fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola and a 1-yard run by White, which came with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. White ran for the first 2-pointer and Amendola did the deed with a reception on the second.

Brady finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

___

Super Bowl 50 Feb. 7, 2016

At Santa Clara, Calif._71,088

Carolina 0 7 0 3—10 Denver 10 3 3 8—24

Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up Denver’s two touchdowns and the Broncos defense frustrated Cam Newton all game to carry Peyton Manning to his second Super Bowl title.

Manning was 13 of 23 for 141 yards and one interception. The victory was his 200th career win, second Super Bowl championship and he became the first QB to win an NFL title with two teams.

Miller also registered 2 1/2 sacks as the Broncos won the third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Broncos’ defense had seven sacks and forced four turnovers. The Panthers’ defense allowed just 194 yards and permitted one first down out of 14 third-down opportunities.

Midway through the first quarter, Miller sacked Newton and forced him to fumble. Defensive end Malik Jackson fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give Denver a 10-0 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Miller again sacked Newton forcing another fumble. Safety T.J. Ward returned the fumble to the Panthers’ 4-yard line with 4:04 to play. C.J. Anderson scored on a 2-yard run to put the game away with 3:08 remaining.

___

Super Bowl XLIX Feb. 1, 2015

At Glendale, Ariz._70,288

New England 0 14 0 14—28 Seattle 0 14 10 0—24

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone in the final minute and New England rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for its fourth Super Bowl championship.

The Patriots had to survive one of the most controversial play calls in NFL history.

On the first series of the third quarter, Steven Hauschka’s 27-yard field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead. Wilson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin after Brady’s second interception of the game and the Seahawks took a 24-14 lead going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Brady rallied the Patriots with a 5-yard TD pass Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone and a 3-yarder to Julian Edelman with 2:02 left in the fourth for the go-ahead score.

After Jermaine Kearse made a twisting, turning, tumbling catch for a 33-yard gain to the Patriots 5, Marshawn Lynch ran 4 yards to the 1.

But instead of handing off to “Beast Mode,” Wilson, operating from the shotgun, was instructed to throw a pass against New England’s stacked defense. He was intercepted by Butler on a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette.

The Patriots entered the Super Bowl coming off the “Deflategate” controversy after their rout of the Colts in the AFC championship game.

Brady, the MVP, become the third quarterback, along with Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw and San Francisco’s Joe Montana, to win four titles.

Bill Belichick joined the Steelers’ Chuck Noll as the only coaches to win four Super Bowls.

___

Super Bowl XLVIII Feb. 2, 2014

At East Rutherford, N.J._82,529

Seattle 8 14 14 7—43 Denver 0 0 8 0— 8

The Super Bowl finally made the Big Apple.

The Seahawks won their first Super Bowl title in overpowering fashion, punishing Peyton Manning and the Broncos at the New Jersey Meadowlands.

A mere 12 seconds into the game, Seattle led 2-0 with the quickest score in Super Bowl history. On that first play for the Broncos, Manning stepped up toward the line just as center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball. It flew past Manning into the end zone, where Denver’s Knowshon Moreno dived on it for a safety.

Steven Hauschka added two field goals to make it 8-0 after one quarter.

Manning’s third-down pass to Julius Thomas sailed way too high and was intercepted by safety Kam Chancellor, giving the Seahawks the ball at the Denver 37. Marshawn Lynch scored seven plays later to make it 15-0.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith, the game’s MVP, put an end to the Broncos’ longest drive of the day (15 plays in 8:29) with a 69-yard interception return for a TD.

Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for another Seattle TD. The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver scored on the last play of the third quarter.

As for playing outdoors in the Northeast in February, the weather couldn’t have been better. Temperatures were in the 50s on the warmest day thus far in 2014.

___

Super Bowl XLVII Feb. 3, 2013

At New Orleans_71,024

Baltimore 7 14 7 6—34 San Francisco 3 3 17 8—31

Baltimore survived a power outage at the Superdome to edge San Francisco.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, the game’s MVP, threw three first-half touchdown passes to give the Ravens a 21-6 lead at halftime. Flacco’s 13-yard TD pass to Anquan Boldin, a 1-yarder Dennis Pitta and a 56-yarder to Jacoby Jones tied a Super Bowl record.

Jones seemed to put the game away with his record 108-yard touchdown on the second-half kickoff.

Soon after, the lights went out — and when they came back on, the Ravens were almost powerless to slow the 49ers. When action resumed 34 minutes later, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers scored 17 consecutive points.

Michael Crabtree’s 31-yard touchdown reception on which he broke two tackles made it 28-13. A couple of minutes later, Frank Gore’s 6-yard run followed a 32-yard punt return by Ted Ginn Jr., and the 49ers were within eight.

Ray Rice’s fumble at his 24 set up to David Akers’ 34-yard field goal, but Baltimore rallied with a long drive leading to Justin Tucker’s 19-yard field goal.

Kaepernick’s 15-yard TD run made it 31-29. A 2-point conversion pass failed when the Ravens blitzed.

Tucker added a 38-yard field goal with 4:19 remaining, setting up a frantic finish.

Kaepernick couldn’t get the 49ers into the end zone on the final three plays from inside the Ravens 5, and Ravens punter Sam Koch took a safety for the final score with 4 seconds left. Koch’s free kick was returned by Ginn to midfield as time ran out.

___

Super Bowl XLVI Feb. 5, 2012

At Indianapolis_68,658

N.Y. Giants 9 0 6 6—21 New England 0 10 7 0—17

Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score for New York’s fourth Super Bowl title. It was a rematch of the 2008 game, when Manning led New York past New England to ruin the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season.

The Patriots began the second half with an eight-play, 79-yard drive, capped by Aaron Hernandez’s 12-yard touchdown catch for a 17-9 lead.

The Giants’ second field goal in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to 17-15.

New York got the ball on its 12-yard line with 3:46 to play. On the first play of the possession, Manning launched a perfectly placed 38-yard pass to Mario Manningham deep down the left sideline over double coverage.

Manning completed a 16-yard pass to Manningham and a 14-yarder to Hakeem Nicks to put the Giants at the Patriots 18 with 2:00 remaining. Four plays later, Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining.

New England couldn’t respond, and Brady’s desperation pass into the Giants’ end zone fell to the ground on the final play.

This was the first Super Bowl with two starting quarterbacks who previously won the game’s MVP award.

Manning became the first QB to open a Super Bowl with nine consecutive completions. Later, Brady put together a run of 16 completions, breaking another Super Bowl mark.

___

Super Bowl XLV Feb. 6, 2011

At Arlington, Texas_103,219

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 8—25 Green Bay 14 7 0 10—31

A week of wintry weather — snow, wind, ice — wouldn’t bother the Steelers or Packers, who are used to such things at home in February.

But this Super Bowl was in Dallas, which was crippled for much of the week preceding the game.

MVP Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Nick Collins returned an interception for another score, leading the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl title.

The Steelers trailed 21-3 before halftime. Ben Roethlisberger got them within 28-25 midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass and a nifty 2-point conversion. The Packers answered with a 23-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 2:07 left, giving Roethlisberger one last chance.

Needing to go 87 yards in 1:59 with one timeout left, Roethlisberger couldn’t make it across midfield.

The NFL also had to deal with not having seats for fans with tickets to the game in the Cowboys’ home stadium.

MORE

