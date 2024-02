Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 21 BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:20 a.m. (Thursday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 21

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Flint at Saginaw

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

ESPN — Duke at Miami

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Louisville

FS1 — St. John’s at Georgetown

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Wichita St.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at New Mexico

11 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Air Force

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Xavier at Butler

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona St., Doubleheader – Game 1

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona St., Doubleheader – Game 2

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Liverpool

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona at Napoli, Round of 16 – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Orlando City SC at Cavalry FC, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

