NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 4½ (229½) at PHILADELPHIA at ATLANTA 6½ (244½) Toronto at OKLAHOMA CITY 15 (241½) Washington LA Clippers 10 (224½) at MEMPHIS Phoenix 3 (228½) at HOUSTON at NEW ORLEANS 3 (223½) Miami at MINNESOTA 4½ (224½) Milwaukee at GOLDEN STATE 14 (229½) Charlotte Denver 9 (219) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AKRON 7½ Kent State Princeton 7½ at HARVARD at CORNELL 1½ Yale Pennsylvania 6½ at DARTMOUTH at CANISIUS 1½ Niagara Iona 2½ at RIDER at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 2½ Saint Peter’s at JACKSONVILLE 1½ North Florida at GREEN BAY 1½ Purdue Fort Wayne Toledo 3½ at BOWLING GREEN Marist 7½ at MANHATTAN at COLUMBIA 3½ Brown Youngstown State 3½ at MILWAUKEE Duquesne 3½ at FORDHAM at QUINNIPIAC 2½ Fairfield Nevada 9½ at SAN JOSE STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Buffalo -134 at COLUMBUS +112 Winnipeg -260 at CHICAGO +210 at EDMONTON -178 Minnesota +146

