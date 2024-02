COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC GREENSBORO 4½ Western Carolina Lehigh 2½ at ARMY at WINTHROP 9½ Presbyterian…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC GREENSBORO 4½ Western Carolina Lehigh 2½ at ARMY at WINTHROP 9½ Presbyterian Saint Bonaventure 6½ at LA SALLE Illinois 7½ at PENN STATE at GEORGIA STATE 9½ Coastal Carolina at MERCER 4½ Citadel Bucknell 3½ at HOLY CROSS at CHATTANOOGA 7½ Wofford Navy 1½ at LOYOLA (MD) at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 5½ Charleston Southern at JACKSONVILLE STATE 6½ Middle Tennessee at AMERICAN 4½ Boston University at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 17½ VMI Duke 5½ at MIAMI (FL) at LOUISVILLE 1½ Notre Dame at ALABAMA 8½ Florida James Madison 7½ at MARSHALL UNC Asheville 1½ at LONGWOOD St. John’s 9½ at GEORGETOWN Clemson 6½ at GEORGIA TECH Dayton 2½ at GEORGE MASON at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 11½ George Washington Richmond 4½ at RHODE ISLAND at CINCINNATI 10½ Oklahoma State at SAMFORD 6½ Furman Indiana State 14½ at VALPARAISO at MEMPHIS 5½ Charlotte at XAVIER 4½ Providence at UAB 11½ Rice at DRAKE 9½ Belmont South Florida 5½ at UTSA at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 4½ Murray State at UIC 2½ Evansville at ILLINOIS STATE ½ Northern Iowa Bradley 3½ at MISSOURI STATE Georgia 1½ at VANDERBILT Nebraska 1½ at INDIANA Kentucky 5½ at LSU at WICHITA STATE 6½ Tulsa at MISSISSIPPI STATE 7½ Ole Miss at MARQUETTE 25½ DePaul Pepperdine 6½ at PACIFIC at NEW MEXICO 5½ Colorado State UNLV 5½ at AIR FORCE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Buffalo -132 at MONTREAL +110 Philadelphia -205 at CHICAGO +168 at EDMONTON -146 Boston +122 Toronto -200 at ARIZONA +164 at ANAHEIM -120 Columbus +100

