NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 11½ (238½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 10 (229) Philadelphia at TORONTO 7 (233½) San Antonio at ATLANTA 3½ (237) Chicago New York 4½ (221) at HOUSTON Denver 1½ (232½) at MILWAUKEE New Orleans 9 (222) at MEMPHIS at DALLAS 14½ (245½) Washington at UTAH 1 (243½) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS 4 (222½) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 6½ Wake Forest at BUCKNELL 1½ Lehigh at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 1½ Texas Southern Lamar 5½ at INCARNATE WORD Texas A&M-CC 2½ at NICHOLLS STATE at NORTHWESTERN STATE 3½ New Orleans SE Louisiana 1 at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE McNeese 17½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at TCU 12½ West Virginia Jackson State 1½ at UAPB at GRAMBLING 8½ Alabama A&M at SOUTHERN 5½ Alabama State Alcorn State 10½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at TOWSON 12½ Elon at TEXAS TECH 1½ Kansas Prairie View A&M 1½ at FLORIDA A&M

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -156 Calgary +130 at PHILADELPHIA -152 Arizona +126 at NEW JERSEY -162 Seattle +134 at VEGAS -146 Minnesota +122

