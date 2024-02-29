All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99 Peoria 44 28 11 1 4 61 156 119 Roanoke 43 24 12 6 1 55 148 127 Fayetteville 43 25 14 4 0 54 136 119 Huntsville 43 21 15 6 1 49 129 133 Quad City 43 24 19 0 0 48 146 144 Pensacola 42 19 20 1 2 41 128 131 Evansville 43 18 22 2 1 39 116 136 Knoxville 42 15 23 3 1 34 99 152 Macon 43 11 26 3 3 28 108 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

