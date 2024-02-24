Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 5 3 2 2 21 26 23…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 5 3 2 2 21 26 23 Montreal 12 4 2 3 3 22 27 27 Toronto 12 5 5 1 0 19 28 28 Boston 11 3 4 2 2 15 26 30 New York 12 2 4 4 2 16 29 27 Ottawa 11 3 4 0 4 13 25 26

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Friday, Feb. 23

Toronto 2, New York 1, Toronto wins 1-0 in SO

Saturday, Feb. 24

Ottawa at Montreal, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Boston at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Toronto at Minnesota, TBD

