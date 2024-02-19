Live Radio
Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 1:27 PM

All Times EST
GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA
Minnesota 12 5 2 2 2 0 0 21 26 23
Montreal 11 4 2 3 2 0 1 20 24 23
Toronto 11 5 5 1 0 1 0 17 26 27
New York 10 2 4 3 1 0 0 13 24 22
Boston 9 2 3 2 2 0 0 12 21 25
Ottawa 9 2 3 0 4 0 0 10 20 21

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Montreal 2, Minnesota 1

Monday, Feb. 19

Ottawa at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Ottawa at Montreal, 2:30 p.m.

