Man City’s Grealish will miss Chelsea game in EPL due to groin injury

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 11:08 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City wing Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the English Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday by a groin injury.

Grealish was hurt on Tuesday in City’s Champions League win against Copenhagen and no timeframe has been given for his return.

“Jack will not be ready. I don’t know (how long he will be out),” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “I didn’t speak with the doctors.”

Midfielder Bernardo Silva hurt his ankle against Copenhagen and will be assessed before the Chelsea game.

