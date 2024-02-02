Live Radio
Italy to play March exhibitions against Venezuela in Florida and Ecuador in New Jersey

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 10:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Italy will play a pair of exhibition games in the United States, facing Venezuela on March 21 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Ecuador three days later at Harrison, New Jersey.

The matches announced Friday by the governing body of Italian soccer are the first in the U.S. for the Azzurri since a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in a friendly at East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 11, 2005.

Defending champion Italy opens the European Championship in Germany against Albania on June 15, faces Spain five days later and closes group play against Croatia on June 24.

