Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 world championships in Rome

ROME (AP) — The Italian athletics federation announced Wednesday that it has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2027 world championships in Rome.

The move comes after the Italian government refused to guarantee the 85 million euros ($92 million) needed to host the meet at the Stadio Olimpico.

The government is already spending heavily on sports by hosting the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Beijing is expected to now be assigned the 2027 event.

It’s the latest withdrawal from Italy after then-Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi put a stop to the city’s bid for the 2024 Olympics eight years ago.

Italy will host the European Championships for athletics in Rome this June.

Italy’s athletics team had a breakout performance at the Tokyo Olympics, winning five gold medals highlighted by Marcell Jacobs in the 100 meters, the men’s 4×100 relay, and Gianmarco Tamberi in the high jump.

