Dunk scores stoppage-time goal for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Everton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Lewis Dunk scored deep into stoppage time for 10-man Brighton to salvage a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defender’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time answered Jarrad Branthwaite’s second-half goal as Everton’s winless run in league play extended to nine games.

Dunk rose above two defenders and headed Pascal Gross’ cross over a leaping Jordan Pickford and into the net, after Brighton played with 10 men from the 81st minute when midfielder Billy Gilmour was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Amadou Onana.

Everton, which absorbed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for breaching the competition’s financial rules, was looking for breathing room above the relegation zone. The point helps, but the Toffees are now just one point above 18th-place Luton. Sean Dyche’s team has played one game more than Luton, which is not in action this weekend.

Branthwaite, a 21-year-old defender, pounded a left-footed strike from inside the area into the top right corner of the net in the 73rd minute following a free kick.

Tariq Lamptey saved a goal for Brighton when he headed Abdoulaye Doucouré’s shot off the line in the 56th minute. Dwight McNeil had beaten two defenders and crossed the ball to Doucouré.

Everton’s last league victory was at Burnley on Dec. 16.

Brighton remained in seventh place but reduced its gap to sixth-place Manchester United to five points.

Brighton is at Wolverhampton in midweek for an FA Cup fifth-round match, followed by two more away games — Fulham in the Premier League and Roma in the Europa League round of 16.

