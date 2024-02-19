Daytona 500 Winners

2024 — William Byron
2023 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2022 — Austin Cindric
2021 — Michael McDowell
2020 — Denny Hamlin
2019 — Denny Hamlin
2018 — Austin Dillon
2017 — Kurt Busch
2016 — Denny Hamlin
2015 — Joey Logano
2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2013 — Jimmie Johnson
2012 — Matt Kenseth
2011 — Trevor Bayne
2010 — Jamie McMurray
2009 — Matt Kenseth
2008 — Ryan Newman
2007 — Kevin Harvick
2006 — Jimmie Johnson
2005 — Jeff Gordon
2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2003 — Michael Waltrip
2002 — Ward Burton
2001 — Michael Waltrip
2000 — Dale Jarrett
1999 — Jeff Gordon
1998 — Dale Earnhardt
1997 — Jeff Gordon
1996 — Dale Jarrett
1995 — Sterling Marlin
1994 — Sterling Marlin
1993 — Dale Jarrett
1992 — Davey Allison
1991 — Ernie Irvan
1990 — Derrike Cope
1989 — Darrell Waltrip
1988 — Bobby Allison
1987 — Bill Elliott
1986 — Geoff Bodine
1985 — Bill Elliott
1984 — Cale Yarborough
1983 — Cale Yarborough
1982 — Bobby Allison
1981 — Richard Petty
1980 — Buddy Baker
1979 — Richard Petty
1978 — Bobby Allison
1977 — Cale Yarborough
1976 — David Pearson
1975 — Benny Parsons
1974 — Richard Petty
1973 — Richard Petty
1972 — A.J. Foyt
1971 — Richard Petty
1970 — Pete Hamilton
1969 — Lee Roy Yarbrough
1968 — Cale Yarborough
1967 — Mario Andretti
1966 — Richard Petty
1965 — Fred Lorenzen
1964 — Richard Petty
1963 — Tiny Lund
1962 — Fireball Roberts
1961 — Marvin Panch
1960 — Junior Johnson
1959 — Lee Petty
