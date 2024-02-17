Alex Carpenter scores in OT to give New York a 2-1 win over Boston

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored on a shot that caromed off Boston’s goalkeeper stick handle and into the…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored on a shot that caromed off Boston’s goalkeeper stick handle and into the top left corner to give New York a 2-1 one win midway through overtime on Saturday.

It’s New York’s second straight win over Boston at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The two entered the game tied for fourth in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

New York has frustrated Boston’s offense in two games, earning a 4-1 victory in their first trip to Boston. This time New York scored five minutes in when Aerin Frankel kicked out a rebound during a melee in front of the Boston net and Emma Woods scored for a 1-0 lead.

Boston outshot New York but could not solve goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder until Megan Keller tied it with 1:04 left in the third period after Boston pulled Frankel in favor of an extra attacker, threading a shot between Schroeder’s pads and trickled in to tie it at 1.

Boston had opportunities that saw the puck ring off the goal post. Hannah Brandt had the best opportunity with about six minutes left n the third period on a breakaway, putting a shot on goal, then poked the rebound through Schroeder’s pads, but defender Ella Shelton knocked the puck off the goal line to deny Boston the goal to even the game.

Schroeder earned the win in goal for New York, stopping 34 of 35 shots. Her goals-against average of 1.83 ranks second behind Montreal’s Elaine Chuli (1.31).

Frankel made 22 saves on 24 shots for Boston.

Carpenter’s game-winning goal moves her into the PWHL’s scoring lead with 12 points on six goals and six assists, one point more than Toronto’s Natalie Spooner.

