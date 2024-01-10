Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Errol Robinson on a minor league…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Errol Robinson on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 3B Zach Remillard outright to Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dan Altavilla, Luis Cessa and Tyler Duffey, LHP Sam Long, C Rodolfo Duran and INFs Mike Brosseau and Cam Devanney on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Kris Bubic on a contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Pat Roessler assistant hitting coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Danny Farquhar pitching strategist and assistant pitching coach. Claimed RHP Maurico Llovera off waivers from Boston.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Shane Greene, Jonathan Holder and Austin Pruitt on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Huasar Ynoa on a contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Cal Quantrill on a contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yacksel Rios on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP J.T. Brubaker on a contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Paul Benoit Coach at Springfield (TL) and Elvis Roriguez hitting coach at Peoria (ML).

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded OF Ray Zuberer to Lake County (AA).

NEW ENGLAND KNOCKOUTS — Signed RHP Reeves Martin.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Reinaldo De Palma and C/1B Sonny Ulliana.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Craven.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS —Traded LHP Tanner Propst to Washington.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F Julian Phillips to the Windy City Bulls of the G League.

INDIANA PACERS — Assigned Gs Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker to the Indiana mad ants of the G League.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard to a veteran extension. Assigned G Kobe Brown and F Mason Plumlee to the Ontario Clippers of the G League.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned G Jalen Hood-Schifino and F Maxwell Lewis to the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jake LaRavia to the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled Fs Leonard Miller and Josh Minott from the Iowa Wolves of the G League.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Patrick Baldwin, Jr. from the Capital City Go-Go of the G League.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WRs Chris Blair and Austin Mack, DBs Natrone Brooks and Lukas Denis, LBs Milo Eifler and Donavan Mutin, OTs John Leglue, Tyler Vrabel and Ryan Swoboda, G Justin Shaffer, RB Carlos Washington, S Tre Tarpley and FB Robert Burns to futures contracts for 2024.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Dan Chisena. Released RB Jake Funk from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Douglas Coleman and LS Cameron Lyons to futures contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined the activation of OT Kule Tenuta from injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Ian Book, WR Jacob Copeland RB Hassan Hall and DE Jordan Smith to future contracts for 2024.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson to a futures contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated B Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DE Earnest Brown to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Melvin Ingram from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Malik Reed to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Tomon Fox to a futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Brad Wing to the practice squad. Reinstated S Damontae Kazee from the suspended list. Placed S Trenton Thompson on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell and DE Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad. Placed DB Tayler Hawkins and CB Jason Verrett on the practice squad injured list.

SEATTLE SEAHWKS — Announced a mutual agreement with head coach Pete Carroll to leave his position and become an advisor with the organization.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed D Gustav Lindstrom off waivers from Montreal.

ARIZONA AVALANCHE — Returned LW Justin Kirkland to Tucson (AHL) on loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Brett Seney to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed RW Chris Wagner on waivers.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Alexandre Doucet to Toledo (ECHL) from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Kemp from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Evan Nause from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL). Returned F Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned G Dennis Hildeby to Toronto (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Toronto.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned D Kaedan Korczak to Henderson (AHL). Activated G Adin Hill from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Mitch Gibson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled F Josh Passolt from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Tarun Fizer to Allen (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Anthony Costantini from Tulsa (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Patrick Kudla to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated G Jeremy Brodeur and D Darian Skeoch from reserve. Placed G Vinnie Purpura on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Chase Perry from reserve. Placed G Mark Sinclair on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Charles Linglet to the active roster. Placed F Zachary Tsekos on injured reserve, effective Jan. 1. Traded D Shane Kunzmeski to Wichita.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Jacob Modry from reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F Bailey Conger to a ECHL contract. Placed F Ty Pelton-Byce on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated Ds Trevor Zins and Bray Crowder from reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Evan Dougherty from reserve. Loaned G Hunter Vorva to Cleveland.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Kyle Keyser from reserve. Placed G Francois Brassard on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Brady Fleurent to the active roster. Placed D Owen Norton on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Alex Gilmour from injured reserve. Placed F Anthony Collins on bereavement/family leave.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Gordi Myer and F Grant Loven.

TULSA OILERS — Suspended F Kalvyn Watson.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Nathan Burke from reserve. Placed D Jordan Stone on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brian Bowen to the active roster. Released F Quinn Ryan. Placed F Nick Pennucci on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed M Micah Burton to a contract through 2027

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G Adam Beaudry to a four-year contract. Acquired M Jesper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a second-round 2025 SuperDraft pick, a 2024 international roster slot and $100,000 in conditional general allocation money (GAM).

D.C. UNITED — Named Troy Lesesne head coach.

FC CINCINNATI — Transferred F Brandon Vazquez to CF Monterey (Liga Mex).

FC DALLAS — Signed D Omar Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed F Facundo Torres to a three-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Tyler Hall to a contract through 2027 and D Israel Boatwright to a contract through 2027.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Sawyer Jura to a MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025 and will join the first team on an MLS contract for 2026 and 2027.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Kevin Bonilla to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Jack Skahan to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Niall Logue to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Casey Krueger to a three-year contract.

NJ/NY GOTHM FC — Named Saara Hassoun chief of staff and Zayne M. Thompson chief soccer officer.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced head football coach Nick Saban is retiring.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced the hiring of Bodie Reeder as football’s new offensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.