Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Errol Robinson on a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 3B Zach Remillard outright to Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dan Altavilla, Luis Cessa and Tyler Duffey, LHP Sam Long, C Rodolfo Duran and INFs Mike Brosseau and Cam Devanney on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Kris Bubic on a contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Pat Roessler assistant hitting coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Danny Farquhar pitching strategist and assistant pitching coach. Claimed RHP Maurico Llovera off waivers from Boston.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Shane Greene, Jonathan Holder and Austin Pruitt on minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Huasar Ynoa on a contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Cal Quantrill on a contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yacksel Rios on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP J.T. Brubaker on a contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Paul Benoit Coach at Springfield (TL) and Elvis Roriguez hitting coach at Peoria (ML).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded OF Ray Zuberer to Lake County (AA).
NEW ENGLAND KNOCKOUTS — Signed RHP Reeves Martin.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Reinaldo De Palma and C/1B Sonny Ulliana.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Craven.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS —Traded LHP Tanner Propst to Washington.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F Julian Phillips to the Windy City Bulls of the G League.
INDIANA PACERS — Assigned Gs Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker to the Indiana mad ants of the G League.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard to a veteran extension. Assigned G Kobe Brown and F Mason Plumlee to the Ontario Clippers of the G League.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned G Jalen Hood-Schifino and F Maxwell Lewis to the South Bay Lakers of the G League.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jake LaRavia to the Memphis Hustle of the G League.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled Fs Leonard Miller and Josh Minott from the Iowa Wolves of the G League.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Patrick Baldwin, Jr. from the Capital City Go-Go of the G League.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WRs Chris Blair and Austin Mack, DBs Natrone Brooks and Lukas Denis, LBs Milo Eifler and Donavan Mutin, OTs John Leglue, Tyler Vrabel and Ryan Swoboda, G Justin Shaffer, RB Carlos Washington, S Tre Tarpley and FB Robert Burns to futures contracts for 2024.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Dan Chisena. Released RB Jake Funk from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Douglas Coleman and LS Cameron Lyons to futures contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined the activation of OT Kule Tenuta from injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Ian Book, WR Jacob Copeland RB Hassan Hall and DE Jordan Smith to future contracts for 2024.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson to a futures contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated B Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DE Earnest Brown to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Melvin Ingram from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Malik Reed to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Tomon Fox to a futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Brad Wing to the practice squad. Reinstated S Damontae Kazee from the suspended list. Placed S Trenton Thompson on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell and DE Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad. Placed DB Tayler Hawkins and CB Jason Verrett on the practice squad injured list.
SEATTLE SEAHWKS — Announced a mutual agreement with head coach Pete Carroll to leave his position and become an advisor with the organization.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed D Gustav Lindstrom off waivers from Montreal.
ARIZONA AVALANCHE — Returned LW Justin Kirkland to Tucson (AHL) on loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Brett Seney to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed RW Chris Wagner on waivers.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Alexandre Doucet to Toledo (ECHL) from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Kemp from Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Evan Nause from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL). Returned F Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned G Dennis Hildeby to Toronto (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Toronto.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned D Kaedan Korczak to Henderson (AHL). Activated G Adin Hill from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Mitch Gibson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled F Josh Passolt from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Tarun Fizer to Allen (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Anthony Costantini from Tulsa (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Patrick Kudla to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated G Jeremy Brodeur and D Darian Skeoch from reserve. Placed G Vinnie Purpura on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Chase Perry from reserve. Placed G Mark Sinclair on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Charles Linglet to the active roster. Placed F Zachary Tsekos on injured reserve, effective Jan. 1. Traded D Shane Kunzmeski to Wichita.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Jacob Modry from reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F Bailey Conger to a ECHL contract. Placed F Ty Pelton-Byce on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated Ds Trevor Zins and Bray Crowder from reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Evan Dougherty from reserve. Loaned G Hunter Vorva to Cleveland.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Kyle Keyser from reserve. Placed G Francois Brassard on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Brady Fleurent to the active roster. Placed D Owen Norton on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Alex Gilmour from injured reserve. Placed F Anthony Collins on bereavement/family leave.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Gordi Myer and F Grant Loven.
TULSA OILERS — Suspended F Kalvyn Watson.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Nathan Burke from reserve. Placed D Jordan Stone on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brian Bowen to the active roster. Released F Quinn Ryan. Placed F Nick Pennucci on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Micah Burton to a contract through 2027
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G Adam Beaudry to a four-year contract. Acquired M Jesper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a second-round 2025 SuperDraft pick, a 2024 international roster slot and $100,000 in conditional general allocation money (GAM).
D.C. UNITED — Named Troy Lesesne head coach.
FC CINCINNATI — Transferred F Brandon Vazquez to CF Monterey (Liga Mex).
FC DALLAS — Signed D Omar Gonzalez to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed F Facundo Torres to a three-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Tyler Hall to a contract through 2027 and D Israel Boatwright to a contract through 2027.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Sawyer Jura to a MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025 and will join the first team on an MLS contract for 2026 and 2027.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Kevin Bonilla to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Jack Skahan to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Niall Logue to a one-year contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Casey Krueger to a three-year contract.
NJ/NY GOTHM FC — Named Saara Hassoun chief of staff and Zayne M. Thompson chief soccer officer.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Announced head football coach Nick Saban is retiring.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced the hiring of Bodie Reeder as football’s new offensive coordinator.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.