Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — • Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Irvin, LHP John Means, INF Ryan Mountcastle, CF Cedric Mullins, OF Anthony Santander, RHP Dillon Tate, INF Ramon Urias, and RHP Tyler Wells on one-year contracts

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Nick Pivetta and John Schreiber, C Reese McGuire and OF Tyler O’Neill on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Jin Wong assistant general manager. Agreed to terms with INFs Nicky Lopez and Andrew Vaughn, RHPs Michael Kopech, Michael Soroka and Touki Toussaint and LHP Garrett Crochet on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, 1B Josh Naylor and LHP Sam Hentges on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Akil Baddoo, C Jake Rogers and LHP Tarik Skubalon one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Abreu, RHP José Urquidy and Luis Garcia, OFs Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker, and LHP Framber Valdez on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Nick Anderson, Carlos Hernández, Brady Singer and Kyle Wright on one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS —Agreed to terms with RHP Griffin Canning, lLHPs Jose Quijada and Patrick Sandoval and 2B Luis Rengifo (on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jorge Alcala, OF Willi Castro, INF Kyle Farmer, C Ryan Jeffers, 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff and LHP Caleb Thielbar on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Soto on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with 2B Gleyber Torres, OFs Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham, RHPs Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clarke Schmidt, LHPs Nestor Cortes and Victor Gonzalez and C Jose Trevino on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Paul Blackburn and OF Seth Brown on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Ty France, Josh Rojas and Luis Urias, RHPs Logan Gilbert, Trent Thornton and Justin Topa and INF/OF Sam Haggerty on contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Shane McClanahan on a two-year contract and with RHPs Shawn Armstrong, Aaron Civale, Zack Little and Drew Rasmussen, LHP Colin Poche, 3B Isaas Paredes and OF Randy Arozarena on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Andrew Knizner and Jonah Heim, LHP Brock Burke, RHPs Dane Dunning, Josh Sborz and Jonathan Hernandez, 1b Nathaniel Lowe and OF Leody Taveras on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INFs Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal, LHPs Genesis Cabrera and Tim Mayza, Cs Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk, RHPs Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson, and OF Daulton Varsho on one-year contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Zac Gallen, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald and Ryan Thompson, LHP Joe Mantiply and INF Christian Walker on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Max Fried and LHP A.J. Minter on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Shota Imanaga on a four-year contract. Acquired INF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league LHP Jackson Ferris and minor league OF Zyhir Hope. Designated C Brian Serven for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims, OF Jake Fraley, C Tyler Stephenson and LHP Alex Young on one-year contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHPs Lucas Gilbreath and Austin Gomber, RHP Peter Lambert and 2B Brendan Rodgers on one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Walker Buehler, J.P. Feyereisen, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May and Evan Phillips, LHPs Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia and Ryan Yarbrough SS Gavin Lux and Will Smith on one year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, LHPS Jesus Luzardo, Steven Okert, A.J. Puk and Trevor Rodgers, C Christian Bethancourt and OF Jesus Sanchez on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Devin Williams on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHPs Adrian Houser and Drew Smith, LHPs Joey Lucchesi and David Peterson and OF Tyrone Taylor on one-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeff Hoffman, LHPs Gregory Soto and Ranger Suarez and INF Edmundo Sosa on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHPS David Bednar and Mitch Keller and OFs Connor Joe and Edward Olivares on one-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Carlson, RHPs Ryan Helsley and Andrew Kittredge and LHPs John King and JoJo Romero on one-year contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Enyel De Los Santos and Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Adrián Morejon on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 2B Thairo Estrada, RHP Tyler Rogers and 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan, OF Lane Thomas and 2B Luis Garcia on one-year contracts.

Minor League Base Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES: Signed OF Andrew Moritz.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS: Signed 3B Ian Walters to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Toronto head coach Darko Rajkovic an undisclosed amount for publicly criticizing the officiating after a January 9 game against Los Angeles Lakers.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Bismack Biyombo.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DBs Cail Jackson Jr. and Chauncey Moore.

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Austin Mack to a futures contract for 2024.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Released DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Brevin Allen, DLs Jerrod Clark, Christopher Hinton and C.J Okoye, RBs Elijah Dotson and Jaret Patterson, QB Max Duggan, WR Simi Fehok, CB Matt Hankins and C Brent Laing to futures contracts for 2024.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released head coach Bill Belichick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Hired Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi from Providence (AHL). Recalled G Kyle Keyser and D Ryan Mast from Maine (ECHL) to Providence.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned F Jean-Luc Foudy to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Trent Miner from Utah to Colorado.

DALLAS STARS — Returned G Matthew Murray to Texas (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired F Filip Cedrqvist from Buffalo in exchange for future considerations.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Fs Dillon Hamaliuk and Lukas Svejkovsky from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Gage Goncalves from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Isaiah Saville to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Activated RW T.J. Oshie from injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Noah Laaouan from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned G Kyle Keyser to Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Chris Jandric from Jacksonville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned LW Kyle Maksimovich to Indy (ECHL). Loaned D Josh Maniscalco to Indy.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Weiland Parrish. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from reserve. Placed D Noah Ganske on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Bray Crowder and F Andy Willis. Traded D Trevor Zins to Idaho.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Steven Leonard from reserve. Placed D Kevin McKernan on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Quinn Ryan off waivers from Worcester. Activated G Francois Brassard from reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Brennan Kapcheck from reserve. Placed F Keenan Suthers on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded G Rylan Parenteau to Trois-Rivieres.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Bair Gendunov. Activated F Jimmy Lodge. Placed F Carson Focht on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Returned D Gianni Fairbrother to Colorado (AHL). Activated G Will Cranley from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Dilan Savenkov and F Michael McChesney. Placed F Peter Laviolette on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Nick Fea.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Ryan Dickinson and placed him on reserve. Released G Kaden Fulcher. Activated G Josh Boyko from reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Rosario Central (Argentina) for the 2024 season. Signed D Stian Gregersen through the 2027 season pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Corey Baird to a contract through 2025.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Released technical director Jovan Kirovski.

PHILADELPHIA UNION —Signed D Kai Wagner to a contract through 2026. Loaned F Nelson Pierre to Skovde AIK (Swedish side) through 2024.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired F Fidel Barajas from Charleston Battery (USL Championship) in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) and its No. 17 overall waiver position to Toronto FC.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS SC — Signed M Josh Atencio to a contract through 2027. Signed D Nathan Cardoso to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Fafa Picault to a contract through 2024,

USL Championship

SAN ANTONIO FC — Released D Fabien Garcia.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired M Morgan Gautrat and $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from the Kansas City Current in exchange for a 2024 international roster spot.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Brittany Ratcliffe to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Reggie Howard the cornerback’s coach.

