Salary Arbitration Eligibles

NEW YORK (AP) — The 198 players eligible for salary arbitration. Proposed salaries will be exchanged Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (13) — Danny Coulombe, lhp; Austin Hays, of; Cole Irvin, lhp; John Means, lhp; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins, of; Ryan O’Hearn, 1b-of; Cionel Pérez, lhp; Anthony Santander, of; Dillon Tate, rhp; Ramón Urías, inf; Jacob Webb, rhp; Tyler Wells, rhp.

BOSTON (4) — Reese McGuire, c; Tyler O’Neill, of; Nick Pivetta, rhp; John Schreiber, rhp.

CHICAGO (7) — Dylan Cease, rhp; Garrett Crochet, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Michael Soroka, rhp; Touki Toussaint, rhp; Andrew Vaughn, 1b.

CLEVELAND (7) — Scott Barlow, rhp; Shane Bieber, rhp; Sam Hentges, lhp; James Karinchak, rhp; Triston McKenzie, rhp; Josh Naylor, 1b; Nick Sandlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Akil Baddoo, of; Casey Mize, rhp; Jake Rogers, c; Tarik Skubal, lhp.

HOUSTON (7) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Maurico Dubón, inf-of; Luis H. Garcia, rhp; Chas McCormick, of; Kyle Tucker, of; José Urquidy, rhp; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (5) — Nick Anderson, rhp; Kris Bubic, lhp; Carlos Hernández, rhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Kyle Wright, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Griffin Canning, rhp; José Quijada, lhp; Luis Rengifo, 2b; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; José Suarez, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.

MINNESOTA (7) — Jorge Alcalá, rhp; Willi Castro, of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Nick Gordon, of-inf; Ryan Jeffers, c; Alex Kirilloff, 1b-of; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Trent Grisham, of; Clay Holmes, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; Clarke Schmidt, rhp; Juan Soto, of; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Jose Trevino, c; Alex Verdugo, of.

OAKLAND (2) — Paul Blackburn, rhp; Seth Brown, of.

SEATTLE (7) — Ty France, 1b; Logan Gilbert, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; Josh Rojas, 3b; Trent Thornton, rhp; Justin Topa, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (10) — Jason Adam, rhp; Shawn Armstrong, rhp; Randy Arozarena, of; Aaron Civale, rhp; Zack Littell, rhp; Shane McClanahan, lhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Colin Poche, lhp; Harold Ramírez, of; Drew Rasmussen, rhp.

TEXAS (8) — Brock Burke, lhp; Dane Dunning, rhp; Adolis García, of; Jonah Heim, c; Jonathan Hernández, rhp; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Josh Sborz, rhp; Leody Taveras, of.

TORONTO (12) — Cavan Biggio, 2b; Génesis Cabrera, lhp; Santiago Espinal, 2b; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Danny Jansen, c; Alejandro Kirk, c; Tim Mayza, lhp; Nate Pearson, rhp; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Erik Swanson, rhp; Daulton Varsho, of.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (6) — Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Joe Mantiply, lhp; Paul Sewald, rhp; Ryan Thompson, rhp; Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (3) — Max Fried, lhp; A.J. Minter, lhp; Huascar Ynoa, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Adbert Alzolay, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp; Nick Madrigal, 2b-3b; Julian Merryweather, rhp; Justin Steele, lhp; Mike Tauchman, of.

CINCINNATI (6) — Tejay Antone, rhp; Jake Fraley, of; Jonathan India, 2b; Lucas Sims, rhp; Tyler Stephenson, c; Alex Young, lhp.

COLORADO (5) — Lucas Gilbreath, lhp; Austin Gomber, lhp; Peter Lambert, rhp; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Brendan Rodgers, 2b.

LOS ANGELES (11) — Walker Buehler, rhp; Caleb Ferguson, lhp; J.P. Feyereisen, rhp; Victor González, lhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Gavin Lux, ss; Dustin May, rhp; Evan Phillips, rhp; Will Smith, c; Alex Vesia, lhp; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

MIAMI (11) — Luis Arraez, 2b; Anthony Bender, rhp; Christian Bethancourt, c; J.T. Chargois, rhp; Jazz Chisholm Jr., cf; Jesús Luzardo, lhp; Steven Okert, lhp; A.J. Puk, lhp; Trevor Rogers, lhp; Jesús Sánchez, of; Tanner Scott, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (7) — Willy Adames, ss; Jake Bauers, of-1b; Corbin Burnes, rhp; Hoby Milner, lhp; Joel Payamps, rhp; Devin Williams, rhp; Bryse Wilson, rhp.

NEW YORK (7) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Phil Bickford, rhp; Adrian Houser, rhp; Joey Lucchesi, lhp; David Peterson, lhp; Drew Smith, rhp; Tyrone Taylor, of.

PHILADELPHIA (5) — Alec Bohm, 3b; Jeff Hoffman, rhp; Edmundo Sosa, ss; Gregory Soto, lhp; Ranger Suárez, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (5) — David Bednar, rhp; JT Brubaker, rhp; Connor Joe, of; Mitch Keller, rhp; Edward Olivares, of.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Dylan Carlson, of; Tommy Edman, inf-of; Ryan Helsley, rhp; John King, lhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; JoJo Romero, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Kyle Higashioka, c; Michael King, rhp; Adrián Morejón, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — J.D. Davis, 3b; Thairo Estrada, 2b; Tyler Rogers, rhp; LaMonte Wade, 1b-of.

WASHINGTON (4) — Kyle Finnegan, rhp; Luis V. García, 2b; Hunter Harvey, rhp; Lane Thomas, of.

