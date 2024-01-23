Live Radio
Newcastle's Joelinton out until…

Newcastle’s Joelinton out until May after thigh surgery. Brazil midfielder back before Copa America

The Associated Press

January 23, 2024, 4:44 PM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle could be without Joelinton for the rest of the season after the Brazil midfielder underwent surgery on a thigh injury.

The Saudi-controlled northeast team said Tuesday that Joelinton is expected to make his return sometime in May. Its last Premier League game is on May 19.

The prognosis means Joelinton should be fit in time for the Copa America being held in the United States starting June 20. He scored on his debut for Brazil in June last year.

Joelinton was injured in Newcastle’s win over Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan. 6.

He has scored two goals in 16 appearances this season.

