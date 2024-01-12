Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Drew French pitching coach, Mitch Plassmeyer assistant pitching coach, and…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Drew French pitching coach, Mitch Plassmeyer assistant pitching coach, and Grant Anders development coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Naoyui Uwasawa on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Matt Hague assistant hitting coach and John Lannan mental performance coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos on a contract extension through 2031.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Teoscar Hernandez on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Max Kranick off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated C Cooper Hummel for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Danny Young on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea on a two-year contract. Designated INF Diego Castillo for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Mark Andrews to return to practice from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated RB John Kelly Jr. and K Riley Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB David Long Jr. to the practice squad. Released RB Kenyan Drake from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Jerod Mayo as head coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Ronnie Brown and DBs Anthony Blue and Nico McCarthy.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Yaniv Perets from Norfolk (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Anton Blidh from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Leevi Merilainen from Allen (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned F Jakub Vrana to Springfield (AHL). Activated D Justin Faulk off injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Max Crozier from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned G Isaiah Saville to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Mitchell Gibson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned F Jarid Lukosevicius to South Carolina (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Alex Swetlikoff to Savannah (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned F Jakov Novak, RW Alex-Olivier Voyer and LW Nolan Yaremko to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser, D Ryan Mast and F Adam Mechura from Maine (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Released G Jared Moe from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Joshua Messick as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated F Johnny Walker from injured reserve. Placed F Brandon Puricelli on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Jay Powell from reserve. Loaned F Mitch Fossier to San Jose (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Landon Cato on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Oliver Chau from reserve. Placed D Jordan Sambrook on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Dajon Mingo. Activated D Noah Ganske from reserve. Placed F jack Gorniak on reserve. Placed D Taylor Brierley on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed G David Tendeck on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cm Bakker and F Jon Martin from injured reserve. Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve. Placed F Jordan Martin on reserve. Placed F Ryan Gagnier on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jacob Panetta from injured reserve. Activated F Matt Iacopelli from reserve. Placed F Luc Brown on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Luke Morgan from injured reserve. Placed D Jay Kernen on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Jordan Stallard from reserve. Placed D Jared Brandt on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Scott Kirton. Activated F Chase Zieky from injured reserve. Suspended F Quinn Ryan.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Added G Mariah Fujimagari as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Owen Norton from reserve. Placed F Justin Robidas on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Trevor Thurston and F Carson MacKinnon from reserve. Placed Ds Jake Stevens and Chays Ruddy on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Danny Battochio as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Placed G Jason Pawloski on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Blake Evennon and F Austin Master from reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed G Michael McNiven. Activated F Brendan Soucie from reserve. Placed F Mike Ferraro on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Patrick Harper and G Garin Bjorklund on reserve. Placed F Jonny Evans and D Josh Thrower on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Adrien Beraldo from reserve. Placed F Darian Pilon on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Jared Power. Added G Rylan Parenteau to the active roster. Placed D Marc-Antoine Pepin and G Joe Vrbetic on reserve. Placed F Maxime Trepanier on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Zane Schartz.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Sebastian Dirven from reserve. Placed F Jarrett Lee on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added D Shane Kuzmeski to the active roster. Activated F Kelly Bent from reserve. Placed D Devon Becker on reserve. Placed G Trevor Gorsuch on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Derrick Williams through 2025.

D.C. UNITED — Signed Fs Jacob Murrell through 2026.

FC DALLAS — Re-signed G Jimmy Maurer to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed G Alex Rando to a one-year contract. Traded the college protected period priority for Braudilio Rodriguez to Seattle in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Obrigado Luquinhas to Fortaleza Esporte Clube. Acquired D Noah Eile from Malmo FF in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee and signed him to a contract through 2027.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned D Luca Petrasso to Unione Sportiva Triestina Calcio 1918 (Italy Serie C).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed F Braudilio Rodrigues and D Jonathan Bell to one-year contracts.

USL Championship

SAN ANTONIO FC — Signed G Pablo Sisniega to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Acquired M Meggie Dougherty Howard from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $40,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Yuki Nagasato to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Sam Staab to Chicago in exchange for a first round pick in the 2024 draft. Acquired a 2024 first-round pick (fifth overall) and $250,000 in allocation money from North Carolina in exchange for M Ashley Sanchez.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Aazaar Abdul-Rahim football’s co-defensive coordinator, associate head coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Hired James Coley as wide receivers coach.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.