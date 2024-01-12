Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Maine 5, UConn 3 Quinnipiac 9, Princeton 2 Boston College 7, Providence 1 UMass 4, Merrimack 3 Brown 5,…

EAST

Maine 5, UConn 3

Quinnipiac 9, Princeton 2

Boston College 7, Providence 1

UMass 4, Merrimack 3

Brown 5, Harvard 3

Michigan St. 5, Penn St. 0

Union (NY) 5, Clarkson 1

Vermont 5, Northeastern 4

RPI 6, St. Lawrence 3

Army 3, Holy Cross 0

Yale 5, Dartmouth 0

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 3

LIU Post 3, Colgate 2, OT

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Notre Dame 2

Michigan 12, Stonehill 4

W. Michigan 4, Miami (Ohio) 1

Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 1

Wisconsin 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

Minnesota 4, Robert Morris 2

Omaha 5, North Dakota 4, OT

Minn. Duluth 3, Colorado College 2, OT

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Ferris St. 2

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.