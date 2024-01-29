Domantas Sabonis has career-high 26 rebounds as Kings shut out Grizzlies late for 103-94 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a career-high 26 rebounds along with 20 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a career-high 26 rebounds along with 20 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and the Sacramento Kings rallied past the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies 103-94 on Monday night.

Sabonis finished 10 of 11 from the field and had 16 rebounds in the first half, a Kings record for rebounds in a half since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. His previous career best was 25 rebounds for Indiana on Nov. 29, 2021 against Minnesota, and he surpassed it with 27.5 seconds left — part of a stout defensive performance by the Kings to close out the game.

Sacramento held Memphis scoreless over the final three minutes. Kevin Huerter added 17 points for the Kings, who won their fourth straight.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points and Santi Aldama scored 16 on 5-of-14 shooting. Scotty Pippen Jr. and GG Jackson finished with 12 points each for Memphis, which fell to 5-16 at home.

The Grizzlies led by 15 points in the first half and held onto the lead until midway through the third quarter. Sacramento outscored Memphis 28-21 in the period.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead 92-88 with 4:43 left before the Kings responded with a decisive 12-2 run. Memphis missed six of its final seven shots.

As they have done all season, the Grizzlies played short-handed. The injury report listed 11 players out against the Kings, and the Grizzlies signed 6-foot-9 forward Matthew Hurt to a 10-day contract earlier Monday.

All of that translated to Memphis using its 27th starting lineup of the season.

The Grizzlies started 7 of 10 from 3-point range to build an early lead. Meanwhile, the Kings missed their first 12 3s before Malik Monk knocked one down in the second period.

Sacramento got closer with a 10-0 run midway through the second. Memphis led 50-47 at the break, when the Kings had 12 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their seven-game trip at Miami on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host Cleveland on Thursday.

