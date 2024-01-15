Live Radio
American winger Cade Cowell signs with Chivas, leaving San Jose

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 10:44 PM

Winger Cade Cowell signed with the Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara on Monday, leaving Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes after five seasons.

The 20-year-old, who has U.S. and Mexican citizenship, scored 10 goals in 104 MLS regular season appearances, including one goal in 23 regular season games last year.

He left U.S. training camp last week, where the Americans are preparing for an exhibition against Slovenia this Saturday at San Antonio. Cowell has one goal in eight international appearances.

“To be able to witness firsthand his exponential growth and development as a player and person both on and off the field over the years has been an absolute joy,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement.

