800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Jan. 21, 2024 1. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1203 2. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn 1196 3. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098 4. C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 1055 5. Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 1023 6. Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 936 7. Jim Foster, Chattanooga 918 8. Jody Conradt, Texas 900 9. Robin Selvig, Montana 865 10. Andy Landers, Georgia 862

