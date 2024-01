2026 World Cup Qualifying

All Times TBA NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance Friday, March 22 Anguilla vs. Turks…

Friday, March 22 Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuesday, March 26

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Anguilla

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands Friday, March 22

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands

Tuesday, March 26

British Virgin Islands vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts Antigua 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Bermuda

Thursday, June 6

Honduras vs. Cuba

Saturday, June 8

Cayman Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, June 9

Bermuda vs. Honduras

Tuesday, June 11

Cuba vs. Cayman Islands

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Friday, June 6, 2025

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Cuba

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Cayman Islands vs. Honduras

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Cuba vs. Bermuda

Honduras vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Grenada

Thursday, June 6

Costa Rica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, June 8

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Sunday, June 9

Grenada vs. Costa Rica

Tuesday, June 11

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bahamas

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Grenada vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 6, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Bahamas vs. Costa Rica

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Grenada

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Curaçao vs. Barbados

Thursday, June 6

Haiti vs. St. Lucia

Saturday, June 8

Aruba vs. Curaçao

Sunday, June 9

Barbados vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 11

St. Lucia vs. Aruba

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Barbados vs. Aruba

Friday, June 6, 2025

Curaçao vs. St. Lucia

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Aruba vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Haiti vs. Curaçao

St. Lucia vs. Barbados

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Nicaragua vs. Montserrat

Thursday, June 6

Panama vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 8

Belize vs. Nicaragua

Sunday, June 9

Montserrat vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 11

Guyana vs. Belize

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Montserrat vs. Belize

Friday, June 6, 2025

Nicaragua vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Belize vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Guyana vs. Montserrat

Panama vs. Nicaragua

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 BVI/USVI 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Guatemala vs. Dominica

Thursday, June 6

Jamaica vs. Dominican Republic

Saturday, June 8

British Virgin Islands-U.S. Virgin Islands winner vs. Guatemala

Sunday, June 9

Dominica vs. Jamaica

Tuesday, June 11

Dominican Republic vs. British Virgin Islands-U.S. Virgin Islands winner

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Dominica vs. British Virgin Islands-U.S. Virgin Islands winner

Friday, June 6, 2025

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic

Saturday, June 7, 2025

British Virgin Islands-U.S. Virgin Islands winner vs. Jamaica

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Dominican Republic vs. Dominica

Jamaica vs. Guatemala

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 TC/Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

Suriname vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Thursday, June 6

El Salvador vs. Puerto Rico

Saturday, June 8

Winner Play-off 1 vs. Suriname

Sunday, June 9

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 11

Puerto Rico vs. Turks and Caicos Islands-Anguilla winner

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Turks and Caicos Islands-Anguilla winner

Friday, June 6, 2025

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Turks and Caicos Islands-Anguilla winner vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

El Salvador vs. Suriname

Puerto Rico vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

