PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

|Wednesday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
|Purse: $200,000
|Second Round
|Wes Short Jr.
|67-63—130
|Cameron Percy
|65-66—131
|Shane Bertsch
|65-66—131
|Daniel Chopra
|64-67—131
|Alan McLean
|67-65—132
|Omar Uresti
|66-67—133
|Eric Axley
|70-64—134
|Steve Allan
|68-66—134
|Todd Demsey
|67-67—134
|Kent Jones
|66-69—135
|Micah Rudosky
|64-71—135
|Raphael Jacquelin
|67-69—136
|Scott Parel
|66-70—136
|a-Bryan Hoops
|64-72—136
|Shaun Micheel
|70-67—137
|Greg Chalmers
|70-67—137
|Jason Schultz
|70-67—137
|Matt Gogel
|70-67—137
|Fran Quinn
|68-69—137
|Mario Tiziani
|72-65—137
|Andrew Johnson
|67-70—137
|Gordon Burns
|66-71—137
|Carlos Franco
|69-69—138
|Gibby Gilbert III
|68-70—138
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|68-70—138
|David Branshaw
|70-69—139
|Donald Carpenter III
|69-70—139
|Jonathan Kaye
|69-70—139
|Olin Browne
|69-70—139
|David Bransdon
|69-70—139
|David
|McKenzie
|72-67—139
|Kris Blanks
|70-70—140
|Notah Begay III
|69-71—140
|Bob Sowards
|70-70—140
|Christopher Hanell
|71-69—140
|Michael Wright
|68-72—140
|Dennis Hndershott
|72-68—140
|Ho Sung Choi
|67-73—140
|Hank Kim
|67-73—140
|Guy Boros
|74-66—140
|Jeff Brehaut
|70-71—141
|Brian Cooper
|70-71—141
|Robert Russell
|70-71—141
|Keith Horne
|69-72—141
|Cameron Beckman
|72-69—141
|Jeff Gove
|73-68—141
|Kevin Dillen
|70-72—142
|Eric Bogar
|70-72—142
|Mike Small
|70-72—142
|Tim Ailes
|70-72—142
|Harry Rudolph
|71-71—142
|Jason Bohn
|69-73—142
|Chad Proehl
|68-74—142
|John Balfanz
|68-74—142
|Tracy Phillips
|73-69—142
|Brett Melton
|73-69—142
|Boo Weekley
|70-73—143
|Chris Riley
|70-73—143
|David Morland IV
|71-72—143
|Craig Bowden
|71-72—143
|Tim Bogue
|72-71—143
|Neil Lancaster
|72-72—144
|Ted Purdy
|75-69—144
|Craig Barlow
|77-67—144
|Steve Holmes
|71-74—145
|Jesus Amaya
|71-74—145
|Jeff Martin
|73-72—145
|Jeff LeMaster
|73-73—146
|Tim Weinhart
|74-72—146
|Justin Boatman
|76-70—146
|Tom Gillis
|72-75—147
|Ted Tryba
|71-77—148
|Mike Stone
|73-75—148
|Dick Mast
|74-75—149
|Harold Wallace
|80-70—150
|John Smoltz
|80-75—155
|Withdrew
|Mick Smith
|Disqualified
|Simon Griffiths
