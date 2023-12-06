Live Radio
PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 5:19 PM

Wednesday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
Purse: $200,000
Second Round
Wes Short Jr. 67-63—130
Cameron Percy 65-66—131
Shane Bertsch 65-66—131
Daniel Chopra 64-67—131
Alan McLean 67-65—132
Omar Uresti 66-67—133
Eric Axley 70-64—134
Steve Allan 68-66—134
Todd Demsey 67-67—134
Kent Jones 66-69—135
Micah Rudosky 64-71—135
Raphael Jacquelin 67-69—136
Scott Parel 66-70—136
a-Bryan Hoops 64-72—136
Shaun Micheel 70-67—137
Greg Chalmers 70-67—137
Jason Schultz 70-67—137
Matt Gogel 70-67—137
Fran Quinn 68-69—137
Mario Tiziani 72-65—137
Andrew Johnson 67-70—137
Gordon Burns 66-71—137
Carlos Franco 69-69—138
Gibby Gilbert III 68-70—138
Katsumasa Miyamoto 68-70—138
David Branshaw 70-69—139
Donald Carpenter III 69-70—139
Jonathan Kaye 69-70—139
Olin Browne 69-70—139
David Bransdon 69-70—139
David McKenzie 72-67—139
Kris Blanks 70-70—140
Notah Begay III 69-71—140
Bob Sowards 70-70—140
Christopher Hanell 71-69—140
Michael Wright 68-72—140
Dennis Hndershott 72-68—140
Ho Sung Choi 67-73—140
Hank Kim 67-73—140
Guy Boros 74-66—140
Jeff Brehaut 70-71—141
Brian Cooper 70-71—141
Robert Russell 70-71—141
Keith Horne 69-72—141
Cameron Beckman 72-69—141
Jeff Gove 73-68—141
Kevin Dillen 70-72—142
Eric Bogar 70-72—142
Mike Small 70-72—142
Tim Ailes 70-72—142
Harry Rudolph 71-71—142
Jason Bohn 69-73—142
Chad Proehl 68-74—142
John Balfanz 68-74—142
Tracy Phillips 73-69—142
Brett Melton 73-69—142
Boo Weekley 70-73—143
Chris Riley 70-73—143
David Morland IV 71-72—143
Craig Bowden 71-72—143
Tim Bogue 72-71—143
Neil Lancaster 72-72—144
Ted Purdy 75-69—144
Craig Barlow 77-67—144
Steve Holmes 71-74—145
Jesus Amaya 71-74—145
Jeff Martin 73-72—145
Jeff LeMaster 73-73—146
Tim Weinhart 74-72—146
Justin Boatman 76-70—146
Tom Gillis 72-75—147
Ted Tryba 71-77—148
Mike Stone 73-75—148
Dick Mast 74-75—149
Harold Wallace 80-70—150
John Smoltz 80-75—155
Withdrew
Mick Smith
Disqualified
Simon Griffiths

