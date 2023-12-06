PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

Wednesday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 Second Round Wes Short Jr. 67-63—130 Cameron Percy…

Wednesday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 Second Round Wes Short Jr. 67-63—130 Cameron Percy 65-66—131 Shane Bertsch 65-66—131 Daniel Chopra 64-67—131 Alan McLean 67-65—132 Omar Uresti 66-67—133 Eric Axley 70-64—134 Steve Allan 68-66—134 Todd Demsey 67-67—134 Kent Jones 66-69—135 Micah Rudosky 64-71—135 Raphael Jacquelin 67-69—136 Scott Parel 66-70—136 a-Bryan Hoops 64-72—136 Shaun Micheel 70-67—137 Greg Chalmers 70-67—137 Jason Schultz 70-67—137 Matt Gogel 70-67—137 Fran Quinn 68-69—137 Mario Tiziani 72-65—137 Andrew Johnson 67-70—137 Gordon Burns 66-71—137 Carlos Franco 69-69—138 Gibby Gilbert III 68-70—138 Katsumasa Miyamoto 68-70—138 David Branshaw 70-69—139 Donald Carpenter III 69-70—139 Jonathan Kaye 69-70—139 Olin Browne 69-70—139 David Bransdon 69-70—139 David McKenzie 72-67—139 Kris Blanks 70-70—140 Notah Begay III 69-71—140 Bob Sowards 70-70—140 Christopher Hanell 71-69—140 Michael Wright 68-72—140 Dennis Hndershott 72-68—140 Ho Sung Choi 67-73—140 Hank Kim 67-73—140 Guy Boros 74-66—140 Jeff Brehaut 70-71—141 Brian Cooper 70-71—141 Robert Russell 70-71—141 Keith Horne 69-72—141 Cameron Beckman 72-69—141 Jeff Gove 73-68—141 Kevin Dillen 70-72—142 Eric Bogar 70-72—142 Mike Small 70-72—142 Tim Ailes 70-72—142 Harry Rudolph 71-71—142 Jason Bohn 69-73—142 Chad Proehl 68-74—142 John Balfanz 68-74—142 Tracy Phillips 73-69—142 Brett Melton 73-69—142 Boo Weekley 70-73—143 Chris Riley 70-73—143 David Morland IV 71-72—143 Craig Bowden 71-72—143 Tim Bogue 72-71—143 Neil Lancaster 72-72—144 Ted Purdy 75-69—144 Craig Barlow 77-67—144 Steve Holmes 71-74—145 Jesus Amaya 71-74—145 Jeff Martin 73-72—145 Jeff LeMaster 73-73—146 Tim Weinhart 74-72—146 Justin Boatman 76-70—146 Tom Gillis 72-75—147 Ted Tryba 71-77—148 Mike Stone 73-75—148 Dick Mast 74-75—149 Harold Wallace 80-70—150 John Smoltz 80-75—155 Withdrew Mick Smith Disqualified Simon Griffiths

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.