Osimhen wins African player of year ahead of key Champions League game. Oshoala takes women’s award

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Victor Osimhen prepared for a key Champions League game Tuesday by being named African player of the year for his goals that lifted Napoli to its first Italian league title in 33 years.

The Nigeria forward was in Morocco on Monday evening to collect the prize at the Confederation of African Football awards, 24 hours before Napoli hosts Braga needing to avoid defeat to reach the Champions League round of 16.

Nigeria completed a double victory as Asisat Oshoala won the best women’s player honor for a record sixth time.

Osimhen led Serie A with 26 goals last season to help Napoli win the title.

“I appreciate Africa for putting me on the map, for encouraging me, for defending me regardless of my shortcomings,” the 24-year-old Osimhen said in his acceptance speech.

“I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you,” he wrote Tuesday on social media. “Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success.”

Oshoala helped Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League before going to the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.

In the coaching awards, Walid Regragui won the men’s prize for leading Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semifinals and a fourth straight women’s honor went to Desiree Ellis, coach of 2022 African champion South Africa.

Voting was by the African soccer body’s technical committee, media, captains and coaches of national teams, plus clubs who took part in continental competitions.

