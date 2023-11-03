Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
World Series Ratings

World Series Ratings

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 12:17 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:

Year Rat Sh
2023 (Fox) 4.7 14
2022 (Fox) 6.1 17
2021 (Fox) 6.5 16
2020 (Fox) 5.2 12
2019 (Fox) 8.1 16
2018 (Fox) 8.3 17
2017 (Fox) 10.7 20
2016 (Fox) 13.1 23
2015 (Fox) 8.7 16
2014 (Fox) 8.2 14
2013 (Fox) 8.9 15
2012 (Fox) 7.6 12
2011 (Fox) 10.0 16
2010 (Fox) 8.4 14
2009 (Fox) 11.7 19
2008 (Fox) 8.4 14
2007 (Fox) 10.6 18
2006 (Fox) 10.1 17
2005 (Fox) 11.1 19
2004 (Fox) 15.8 26
2003 (Fox) 12.8 22
2002 (Fox) 11.9 20
2001 (Fox) 15.7 26
2000 (Fox) 12.4 21
1999 (NBC) 16.0 26
1998 (Fox) 14.1 24
1997 (NBC) 16.7 29
1996 (Fox) 17.4 29
1995 (ABC-NBC) 19.5 33
1994 No Series
1993 (CBS) 17.3 30
1992 (CBS) 20.2 34
1991 (CBS) 24.0 39
1990 (CBS) 20.8 36
1989 (ABC) 16.4 29
1988 (NBC) 23.9 39
1987 (ABC) 24.0 41
1986 (NBC) 28.6 46
1985 (ABC) 25.3 39
1984 (NBC) 22.9 40
1983 (ABC) 23.3 41
1982 (NBC) 27.9 49
1981 (ABC) 30.0 49
1980 (NBC) 32.8 56
1979 (ABC) 28.5 50
1978 (NBC) 32.8 56
1977 (ABC) 29.8 53
1976 (NBC) 27.5 48
1975 (NBC) 28.7 52
1974 (NBC) 25.6 46
1973 (NBC) 30.7 57
1972 (NBC) 27.6 58
1971 (NBC) 24.2 59
1970 (NBC) 19.4 53
1969 (NBC) 22.4 58
1968 (NBC) 22.8 57

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

