World Series champion Texas Rangers will return entire coaching staff next season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers will bring back their entire on-field coaching staff for manager Bruce Bochy next season.

General manager Chris Young said Thursday he is excited to keep the entire group together after winning the franchise’s first World Series title in Bochy’s first season. It was the organization’s 63rd season overall and 52nd since moving to Texas.

When Bochy was hired with a three-year contract last year, his Rangers staff included seven coaches who were already in the organization. The only newcomers other than Bochy were pitching coach Mike Maddux for his second stint in Texas and associate manager Will Venable.

“I know Boch was very pleased with the staff that he inherited as he came in,” Young said. “A very talented staff. They did a tremendous job and they’ll all be back in their respective positions.”

Third base coach Tony Beasley will return for his 10th season since first joining the Rangers in 2015 after Jeff Banister became manager. Beasley served as interim manager the final 48 games of the 2022 season after Chris Woodward was fired and before Bochy was hired.

Also returning are first base coach Corey Ragsdale, bullpen coach Brett Hayes, catching coach Bobby Wilson, bench coach Donnie Ecker and hitting coaches Tim Hyers and Seth Conner.

